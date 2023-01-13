‘Eat Right Millet’ mela to be organised on January 15

In an effort to sensitise the public to the value of millets and promote their consumption on a regular basis, the food safety and drug administration department is organising ‘Eat Right Millet Mela’ on January 15 in Mohali. Entry to the fair is free.

The civil surgeon, Dr Adarshpal Kaur, said the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Food and Drugs Administration, Punjab, in association with various organisations will hold the awareness fair at Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali. She said that the purpose of this fair is to make people aware of the benefits of millets for good health as the millets are rich in various nutrients.

She said that different stalls will be set up in the fair where millet dishes will be exhibited. Food stalls, exhibitions, expert discussions will be the main attractions of the fair.

According to health officials, the United Nations General Assembly has declared the year 2023 as the ‘International Year of Millets’ under which these fairs are being organised in the states on the instructions of the Government of India. The Civil Surgeon appealed to the people to participate in this fair to get wide information about the benefits of millets.