To improve ease of doing business: Centre extends Punjab’s Right to Business Act to Chandigarh

Chandigarh Bureau of Enterprise and Investment to be established as single-point facilitation centre.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
4 min readChandigarhJul 4, 2026 11:54 AM IST
mhaThe move, notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), aims to provide a time-bound, simplified and digital system for granting approvals to industries and businesses. (File Photo)
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In a push to improve the ease of doing business in the Union Territory (UT), the Centre has extended the Punjab Right to Business Act, 2020 to Chandigarh. The move, notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), aims to provide a time-bound, simplified and digital system for granting approvals to industries and businesses, while also establishing the Chandigarh Bureau of Enterprise and Investment (CBEI) as the nodal agency for investor facilitation.

Under the notification, all references to the Punjab government and state authorities in the Act have been replaced with the Chandigarh Administration and its agencies. The newly created CBEI will replace the district nodal agency envisaged under the Punjab law and will function under the Industries Department. It will be headed by the Secretary, Industries, Chandigarh Administration, with the Director, Industries, serving as the Additional Chief Executive Officer.

The bureau will act as a single-point facilitation agency for investors by processing self-declarations, issuing in-principle approval certificates, resolving grievances, coordinating with various departments and ensuring speedy disposal of investment proposals. It will also promote investment in the Union Territory and implement policies notified by the Chandigarh Administration for eligible enterprises.

A key feature of the extended Act is the introduction of a fully digital single-window system. All processes — including filing self-declarations, issuing approvals, tracking applications, inspections and grievance redressal — will be carried out electronically through a designated online portal. The portal will also provide automatic deemed approvals wherever authorities fail to take a decision within the prescribed timelines, reducing delays and bureaucratic hurdles for entrepreneurs.

Applications can only be rejected if the proposed enterprise falls under prohibited categories or if there are material deficiencies, with reasons for rejection required to be communicated in writing.

The Act also brings a wide range of regulatory services under its ambit, including building plan approvals, completion and occupancy certificates, factory licences, shop registrations, pollution control clearances, fire no-objection certificates, electricity connections, and water and sewerage connections. These services will now be governed by time-bound approval mechanisms to make setting up and operating businesses in Chandigarh faster and more transparent.

The Chandigarh Administration had recently forwarded the proposal to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), following which the Act has been adopted for the UT.

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Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said the legislation is aimed at creating a simplified framework for setting up enterprises by ensuring quicker approvals through a digital single-window mechanism.

The Act’s key features include a single-window digital clearance mechanism, deemed approvals if departments fail to respond within the prescribed timeline, online submission and tracking of applications, reduction in unnecessary inspections and better coordination among government departments.

The Act would particularly benefit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by ensuring transparency, accountability and faster approvals for permissions related to land, labour, power, pollution control and other regulatory requirements.

“The extension of the Punjab Right to Business Act, 2020, to Chandigarh is a landmark reform that will significantly improve the ease of doing business and enhance investor confidence in the city. However, for the Act to achieve its full potential, industrial areas should be brought under the Industries Department with the District Industries Centre as the nodal agency, and the single-window committee must be revived to ensure time-bound resolution of industry issues. These measures will help create a truly business-friendly ecosystem for both MSMEs and large enterprises,” Naveen Manglani, spokesman and vice-president, Chamber of Chandigarh Industries, said.

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The proposed framework expands the definition of approved industrial parks to include industrial estates, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), biotechnology parks, IT parks, food processing parks and other projects approved by the Chandigarh Administration or the central government.

Several key approvals will now come under the Act’s ambit, including sanction of building plans, fire safety No Objection Certificates (NOCs), labour registrations, pollution clearances, and electricity and water connections. Departments covered include the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, Estate Office, Labour Department, Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee and Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited.

Officials said extending the Act to Chandigarh will align the city’s investment ecosystem with reforms already implemented in Punjab while making the process of establishing businesses faster, more transparent and investor-friendly.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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