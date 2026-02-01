‘Don’t want to leave Punjab’: Earning Rs 6L monthly, 18-yr-old who prefer buffaloes to education abroad

While most teenagers are still finding their footing — travelling long distances to school and slowly discovering what they want to become in life — Sohalpreet Singh Sidhu, who turned 18 this January, already has a clear roadmap. He is not preparing for IELTS classes, foreign university applications or education loans.

Instead, he is earning Rs 5-6 lakh every month from his largely buffalo-based dairy farm and reinvesting nearly every rupee to scale up his enterprise.

Sohalpreet, the only son of Balbir Singh Sidhu (41), hails from Barnala’s Sehna village. He has chosen an unconventional but significant path: building a large-scale, modern dairy enterprise in rural Punjab. A class-12 pass through open schooling, he plans to enrol in a veterinary course in the upcoming academic session, convinced that practical knowledge, not migration, will shape his future.

Sohalpreet’s journey began at the age of 15, when he convinced his family to let him buy his first buffalo. At the time, his household already owned four to five buffaloes as part of a small dairy.

His first purchase was in August 2023 for Rs 1.20 lakh, invested by his family. With five cattle at home, he began managing the dairy on his own. Whatever he earned in the first year, he reinvested to purchase more cattle.

“I have been very interested in dairy farming since childhood. My family always kept cattle to meet household consumption needs,” said Sohalpreet.

Today, barely three years later, Sohalpreet owns around 55 buffaloes, 15 cows and about 50 young cattle and calves, totalling nearly 120 animals. His herd includes premium breeds such as 53 Murrah buffaloes, two Neeli Ravi buffaloes, 12 Holstein Friesian (HF) cows, two Jersey cows and one Sahiwal, all milching animals. Several buffaloes are expected to calve next year, and Sohalpreet estimates by then nearly 100 animals will be in milk. “My dream is to reach 500–550 buffaloes one day.”

The farm currently maintains 50-55 animals in milk at any given time, with 15-20 animals already pregnant. Sohalpreet plans to purchase 30 more buffaloes from his earnings soon, while maintaining a steady ratio of pregnant and milching animals to ensure continuous cash flow.

Unlike many families that aspire to send their children abroad, Sohalpreet made his position clear early on. “I told my parents — don’t spend money on sending me abroad. Support me here by investing in my business,” he said.

His father admits the family was unsure initially. “But his passion convinced us. Today, we are proud.”

Sohalpreet’s grandfather, Nishan Singh Sidhu, also called the teenager’s progress “a source of happiness for the entire family”.

Currently, the farm produces 650-700 litres of milk daily and sells to a private company that has its collection centre in Barnala. Buffalo milk is sold at Rs 65-70 per kg, while cow milk fetches Rs 38-42 per kg. Of the total daily output, around 400 kg is buffalo milk, with the remainder being cow milk. Monthly milk sales touch nearly Rs 10 lakh, of which around 60 per cent is profit.

A 50–55 milch-animal dairy with more in the pipeline, Sohalpreet plans steady expansion to ensure year-round income.

“The earnings reinvested directly into the dairy,” Sohalpreet said. With six labourers employed, and a mix of manual and machine milking daily operations are intense. Milking alone takes nearly three hours daily. Yet the economics work in favour, he said.

He also said expenditure is mainly on feed, fodder and labour, and if the animals are managed well medicine costs are minimal. Due to home-grown fodder, the profit margin is around 60 per cent, which enables him to add 25-30 animals every year, the young entrepreneur said.

The family owns around 20 acres of land and has leased 22 acres. Out of which the dairy farm is spread over one acre, which is being expanded every year with scientific planning — separate feeding areas, proper sheds and a water pool for bathing buffaloes. In addition, the family cultivates wheat, paddy, maize and fodder crops. Nearly 4.5 acres are dedicated exclusively to fodder production throughout the year.

Fodder crops such as barseen, jaon (oats), maize, chari and bajra are grown seasonally. Silage (animal pickle) is also prepared in-house, Sohalpreet said.

Blending hands-on experience with formal training, Sohalpreet plans a veterinary degree to scale his dairy venture with knowledge and skill.

Though he believes experience is irreplaceable, Sohalpreet is equally convinced that formal education is also essential. His decision to pursue a veterinary degree is strategic. “To operate at a big level, you need knowledge. Practical experience plus a degree is a combination that makes you strong.”

He said, “In three years, I have learned a lot — from milking cattle to feeding them, preparing feed and even treating animals when they fall sick… I wake up at 4.30 AM, ensure the sheds’ cleanliness and check every animal before starting the milking process.” Not just good breed and good feed but proper management is also needed for success in the dairy business.

But in the way of practice and experience comes setbacks and he has learned to deal with them. “In the beginning, we purchased some buffaloes that were not of good breed and faced losses. But those were lessons. If one is running a business, one must do every task oneself to understand every detail, so that you never fail or depend on anyone in times of need.”

His father Balbir said, “I am very happy that Sohalpreet saw opportunity not beyond borders, but in Punjab and within agriculture.” Sohalpreet’s father also said if done scientifically, at scale and with ambition, one can achieve much more here than abroad.

“Dairy is my passion. For me, it is fun, not a burden,” Sohalpreet said. For him, that passion has already turned into a livelihood — firmly rooted in the soil of his village.

“I don’t want to leave Punjab. My future is here.”