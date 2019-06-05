Early warning: Report warned about ‘concrete’ damage to trees in Chandigarh

SERIOUS ROOT damage has been caused to trees due to cemented tiles, road widening and cycle track construction in Chandigarh making them more prone to fall during high-speed winds, a report by the Forest Research Institute (FRI) has pointed out. It was stated that the root damage has subjected the trees to high stress, thereby making them more prone to fall during high-speed winds and storms during rainy season.

Advertising

The report on health of various tree species that was out last week has recommended that the cemented tiles be removed from around the trees.

“High human activities and tiling pavements lead to soil compaction, root asphyxiation and serious root injuries. Ideally below the whole circumference of the canopy, there should not be any human activity and civil work. The pipes and civil works below the tree cut main roots anchoring the tree. Similarly the road widening and cycling track construction destabilised the tree as major roots on which the trees relies for anchorage, nutrition and uptake/ascent of sap are cut,” the report stated.

It was added, “It is recommended that any civil work and human intervention leading to such situation must be avoided.”

Advertising

One of the main species which has seen the damage is the Pilkhan trees on V3 roads in sectors 7 and 8, 18 and 19, 20 and 21, sectors 10 and 11.

The mortality in enterolibium cyclocarpum trees in Sector 39 on V3 roads has also been specified. “Trees have died on account of root asphyxiation and root damage has been caused by tiling, concreting, road construction, slip roads. Cemented tiles within tree canopy circumference should be removed so that roots get proper aeration and moisture for growth,” the report has recommended.

Another key reason for the damaged trees, it was stated, was that lopsided pruning of branches has disturbed the canopy balance and normal architecture of the trees, leading to disproportionate weight distribution with respect to root system and again making them more prone to wind-throw.

A similar thing has been pointed out about kanak champain trees on the inner roads of sectors 37 and 38 due to road widening, soil mounding and excavation for pipelines below the trees and alstonia scholaris trees in sectors 37, 38, 40 and 41.

In the Fragrance Garden in Sector 36 as well, the report said the cemented platforms around trees have suffocated them