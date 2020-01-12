E-sheds without tin structures: Cost-efficient, leakage-free

E-Shed Solar project at Industrial Area Phase-I, Chandigarh, Thursday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) E-Shed Solar project at Industrial Area Phase-I, Chandigarh, Thursday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

With the motive of cost cutting and a leakage free structure, three engineers from Chandigarh, working in the field of solar energy, experimented with the concept of an E-shed, which does not require a tin shed attached with long screws. The e-shed is a first of its kind, at least in the northern region.

This concept has five benefits, which include cost reduction, no leakage, supply of natural light, strength and durability, and controlled temperature. The complete e-shed of solar panels of the capacity of 140Kw was installed at Phase 1, Industrial Area by mechanical engineer, Varun Bhardwaj, along with two IT experts Virender Singh and Jaspal Singh. The three have been working in the field of solar energy for the last three years and tend to invent new things.

“In this concept, the solar panels work as the shed, which helps in reducing the cost of tin structure. The idea of this concept came to us after receiving the feedback of hundreds of people, where everybody was complaining about the heavy cost. We discussed the together, one of which was about e-shed. However, no one in Chandigarh and neighbouring states was working on the concept so we adopted it,” said Varun Bhardwaj.

Virender Singh said, “Convincing anyone about the new concept was a challenge, because nobody wants to take a risk. Our presentation work and we installed 140Kw solar panel without a tin structure at Phase 1. Now, since we do not require the tin shed to mount solar panels, we made huge savings in material cost. The cost was almost 25 per cent lesser as compared to the previous conventional mountings. Even leakage through holes, which was the case with mounting on tin shed, has been reduced drastically because of the unique frame designs for assembling panels.”

Abdul Qayum, additional director-cum-CEO, CREST, said, “Such structures are not available in this region. It is for the first time in Chandigarh. Indeed, it is cost saving but it affects the production of energy. I do not have statistics showing solar panels attached with tin sheds produce more energy or not. This concept has been adopted successfully in Gujrat. People here are not aware about this technique.”

CREST is the nodal agency for regulating the installation of solar panels in residential, private and government buildings in Chandigarh.

“With just the panel roofing, solar modules allow natural light to pass through through them, which decreases energy consumption as the day progresses. It also controls temperature as solar panels use heat from sun to produce electricity which will further help customers to lower their warehouse temperature in summers, which is another parallel benefit,” said Jaspal Singh.

