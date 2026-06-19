E-scooter defect: Consumer court orders battery replacement, compensation

In its order dated June 10, the Chandigarh District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed that the complainant had repeatedly reported battery-related defects during the warranty period. (Representative Image)

The Chandigarh District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a Hero Electric dealer and the manufacturer to replace the battery of an electric scooter sold to a city resident and pay Rs 20,000 as compensation and litigation expenses after finding a deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The complaint was filed by Ashok Kumar, 65, a resident of Chandigarh, against Go Green Bikes Private Limited (dealership), Chandigarh, and Hero Electric Vehicle Private Limited, Gurgaon.

Kumar submitted that he had purchased a Flash LE Red electric scooter for Rs 52,000 on April 8, 2022. According to the complainant, the scooter developed battery-related problems within 10 days of purchase. He alleged that despite repeated visits to the dealer and repair attempts, the defect persisted.