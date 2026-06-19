E-scooter defect: Consumer court orders battery replacement, compensation

The Chandigarh consumer commission directed a Hero Electric dealer and manufacturer to replace a defective scooter battery and pay Rs 20,000 compensation to the buyer.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhJun 19, 2026 06:31 PM IST
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has asked an Italian motorcycle importer in Hyderabad to refund Rs 1.49 lakh to a Chandigarh woman for selling a ‘defective’ motorcycle. (File Photo)In its order dated June 10, the Chandigarh District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed that the complainant had repeatedly reported battery-related defects during the warranty period. (Representative Image)
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The Chandigarh District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a Hero Electric dealer and the manufacturer to replace the battery of an electric scooter sold to a city resident and pay Rs 20,000 as compensation and litigation expenses after finding a deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The complaint was filed by Ashok Kumar, 65, a resident of Chandigarh, against Go Green Bikes Private Limited (dealership), Chandigarh, and Hero Electric Vehicle Private Limited, Gurgaon.

Kumar submitted that he had purchased a Flash LE Red electric scooter for Rs 52,000 on April 8, 2022. According to the complainant, the scooter developed battery-related problems within 10 days of purchase. He alleged that despite repeated visits to the dealer and repair attempts, the defect persisted.

In his complaint, Kumar submitted that the scooter remained at the workshop for 20-25 days on one occasion and continued to suffer from battery issues even after repairs. He contended that the vehicle was suffering from manufacturing defects and sought a refund of the purchase amount, compensation, and litigation costs.

The responding parties – Go Green Bikes Private Limited and Hero Electric Vehicle Private Limited – admitted the sale of the scooter but denied any deficiency in service. They submitted that they had provided service as per policy and that the defect had arisen due to the complainant’s handling and maintenance of the vehicle. The firms also claimed they had informed the complainant telephonically, personally, and through a letter dated December 22, 2022, regarding the replacement of the battery.

In its order dated June 10, the Commission observed that the complainant had repeatedly reported battery-related defects during the warranty period and that job cards dated July 22, 2022, and October 11, 2022, substantiated that the scooter had been taken to the workshop on more than one occasion for rectification of the same defect.

‘Recurring nature of defect’

Rejecting the defence, the Commission held, “No cogent evidence, expert report or technical material has been produced by the OPs (Opposite Parties) in support of their said defence. Rather, recurring nature of the defect during the warranty period clearly establishes that there was some inherent defect in the battery, which the OPs failed to rectify effectively despite repeated opportunities.”

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The Commission further observed that the December 22, 2022, letter relied upon by the firms was undated, unsigned, and its mode of dispatch had not been proved, making it a “self-serving created document”.

However, the Commission declined the complainant’s request for replacement of the entire scooter or refund of its price, noting that no expert evidence had been produced to establish an inherent manufacturing defect in the vehicle itself.

It directed the opposite parties to replace the battery with a brand-new one, along with an extended warranty, and pay Rs 20,000 as compensation and litigation expenses.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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