scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

e-office: Chandigarh Admin asks depts to clear all pending files before Nov 30

Two training sessions for the staff on the new e-office module have been conducted and next training session has been scheduled for November 25 by the National Informatics Centre (NIC)

The e-office module is set to begin from December 1.

While returning the files which were not sent online to the Chandigarh Adviser’s office, the UT Administration Wednesday issued orders to clear all pending files before November 30 as the e-office module will begin from December 1.

“All those files which were not sent through the e-office module were returned to the concerned secretaries and were accepted through the e-office module only. Though the timeline to completely switch over to e-office module of file movement has been fixed as November 30, many departments have already switched over completely,” it was stated.

Two training sessions for the staff on the new module have been conducted and next training session has been scheduled for November 25 by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

“Further directions have been issued by UT Adviser Dharam Pal, who is also the Chief Vigilance Officer that all pending files with senior officers be cleared by November 30 positively and if required, the offices may be kept open during Saturday and Sunday for this purpose,” a statement issued by the Chandigarh Administration said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...
Recent claims of spectacular poverty decline under the Modi government mi...Premium
Recent claims of spectacular poverty decline under the Modi government mi...
More from Chandigarh

Dharam Pal issued an instruction on November 15 that all departments and undertakings of the UT Administration to immediately switch to e-office module of NIC and that manual file movement registers should be discontinued. He said the decision has been made to bring transparency, fairness and speedy disposal.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 10:10:54 am
Next Story

PGI to study Covid combination vaccine efficacy; ICMR gives nod

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X