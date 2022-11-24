e-office: Chandigarh Admin asks depts to clear all pending files before Nov 30

While returning the files which were not sent online to the Chandigarh Adviser’s office, the UT Administration Wednesday issued orders to clear all pending files before November 30 as the e-office module will begin from December 1.

“All those files which were not sent through the e-office module were returned to the concerned secretaries and were accepted through the e-office module only. Though the timeline to completely switch over to e-office module of file movement has been fixed as November 30, many departments have already switched over completely,” it was stated.

Two training sessions for the staff on the new module have been conducted and next training session has been scheduled for November 25 by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

“Further directions have been issued by UT Adviser Dharam Pal, who is also the Chief Vigilance Officer that all pending files with senior officers be cleared by November 30 positively and if required, the offices may be kept open during Saturday and Sunday for this purpose,” a statement issued by the Chandigarh Administration said.

Dharam Pal issued an instruction on November 15 that all departments and undertakings of the UT Administration to immediately switch to e-office module of NIC and that manual file movement registers should be discontinued. He said the decision has been made to bring transparency, fairness and speedy disposal.