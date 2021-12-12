e-National Lok Adalat: HC Committee disposes of 230 of 513 cases

In the e-National Lok Adalat held on Saturday by High Court Legal Services Committee, 230 cases were disposed of 513 cases listed.

The Lok Adalat, comprising of five benches presided over by the High Court Judges as President along with Senior Advocates as Member, was held under the patronage of Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice, and guidance of Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa, Chairman, High Court Legal Services Committee, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh.

The cases listed for the hearing included Criminal Compoundable Offences, NI Act cases under Section 138, Money Recovery cases, MACT Cases, Labour and Employment dispute cases, Electricity, and other bill cases, etc.At the Chandigarh district court, 16 benches headed by serving judicial officers were constituted in the District Courts, Sector-43. A total of 6,789 cases were disposed of by the benches.