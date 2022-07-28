e-Library soon at every hospital, says Vij

July 28, 2022 4:26:11 am
Every hospital in Haryana will soon have an e-library, which will be connected with all the medical colleges so that students pursuing DNB courses can get the latest and world class information, Health Minister Anil Vij Wednesday said.
“The world is moving towards digitization and Haryana is also moving fast in this direction. Hospitals of the state are connected with e-Upchaar. The government wants that every PHC should be connected to e-Upchaar. At present health facilities are being provided on the basis of demand, but after mapping, it will be available to the people of the state on the basis of need. Haryana will be the first state to get mapping done in the field of health,” said Vij.
He was addressing a gathering during the DNB orientation programme at Indradhanush Auditorium, Sector 5, Panchkula.
Talking about the dilapidated health infrastructure in the state, Vij added, “A separate provision has been made for health-related buildings and soon a survey will be conducted for the dilapidated buildings and they will be repaired”.
Subscriber Only Stories
Vij said that Centre has sanctioned Rs 9 crore for infrastructure. Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rajeev Arora said, “Apprentices of various courses will also be appointed in the state hospitals soon”.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope
Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’Premium
A case of SC’s comments going against Indian valuesPremium
What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer'sPremium
Latest News
Mithun claims 38 Trinamool MLAs in touch with BJP
Speaker discusses pending bills with Bengal Governor
RP Singh new chairman of IIT-Kharagpur’s Board of Governors
PMC must pay Rs 42 crore for not disposing of legacy waste properly: panel set up by NGT
Remote Velhe village uses local waterfall & heavy rain to draw electricity from mini power plant
Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony: Live streaming, date, time in IST
State Cabinet clears Rs 39,602-crore project to improve power distribution
Three climate scientists from IITM Pune bag national award
5 held for stealing 198 cell phones from warehouse
Gujarat HC notice on concern over animals at RIL zoo
Gujarat: Come out, get treated without fear, appeal ministers as hooch tragedy toll rises to 42
Gujarat Confidential: MLA’s support