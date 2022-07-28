e-Library soon at every hospital, says Vij

Every hospital in Haryana will soon have an e-library, which will be connected with all the medical colleges so that students pursuing DNB courses can get the latest and world class information, Health Minister Anil Vij Wednesday said.

“The world is moving towards digitization and Haryana is also moving fast in this direction. Hospitals of the state are connected with e-Upchaar. The government wants that every PHC should be connected to e-Upchaar. At present health facilities are being provided on the basis of demand, but after mapping, it will be available to the people of the state on the basis of need. Haryana will be the first state to get mapping done in the field of health,” said Vij.

He was addressing a gathering during the DNB orientation programme at Indradhanush Auditorium, Sector 5, Panchkula.

Talking about the dilapidated health infrastructure in the state, Vij added, “A separate provision has been made for health-related buildings and soon a survey will be conducted for the dilapidated buildings and they will be repaired”.

Vij said that Centre has sanctioned Rs 9 crore for infrastructure. Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rajeev Arora said, “Apprentices of various courses will also be appointed in the state hospitals soon”.