e-governance has helped curb graft in Haryana: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said with e-governance, several mechanisms have been introduced to reduce human interference and curb corruption in the state.

The government has initiated measures to ensure that the benefits of the progress made by the state first reach those at the bottom of the pyramid, he said after launching various schemes.

“With the help of e-governance, several new systems have been introduced to reduce human interference and curb corruption, thus making the delivery of citizen-centric services hassle-free. Now, every citizen can access services and rights from the comfort of his home,” Khattar said.

Khattar said now only those with ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ (family identity cards) are eligible to avail benefits of old age pension and ration cards.

“The linking of old-age pension benefits with Parivar Pehchan Patra will not only help the pension beneficiaries in getting all the benefits at their homes but they will also not have to make rounds to government offices. The pension amount will automatically be credited to their bank accounts,” he said.

“Under the new system, the colour category of these cards will automatically be changed if there is a change in the income of the beneficiary,” he said in a statement.

Khattar said the process to verify families with an income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh per annum was underway, as part of the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme. The survey has been carried out in two districts, Sirsa and Kurukshetra, and about 80,000 new ration cards have been issued under this survey. Also, ration cards of about 26,000 families in the two districts, whose income was found to be higher, have been automatically discontinued, he said.

On the occasion, he distributed loan sanction letters to around 10,000 verified beneficiaries under Mukhya Mantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana (MMAPUY), giving them an opportunity to start their own business. This scheme aims to uplift the low-income families, according to the government. About 2.49 lakh families having an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh have so far been identified under MMAPUY, he said.