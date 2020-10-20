E-challan system: 21,000 challans issued in past three months; 67% disposed of on the spot

Though 200 handheld devices were available with the UT police, as many as 90 are being used every day at once. (Representational)

As many as 21,084 e-challans have been issued in the city since the introduction of the of e-challan system through handheld devices on July 17. On the spot recoveries were made in 14,207 (67 per cent) of the cases, and Rs 77.72 lakh was collected from them as fine. It is the highest reported disposal of challans on the spot for the UT traffic police.

The maximum e-challans were issued for visible offences including violation of zebra line crossing, taking U turn at prohibited traffic junctions/lights, and driving without helmets.

Though 200 handheld devices were available with the UT police, as many as 90 are being used every day at once.

“UT traffic police officers have completely stopped using papers for issuing the traffic violation challans. They don’t collect cash on the spot and the fines are through debit cards or other mobile applications. All the authorised officers were handed the devices. The highest challans at 369 were issued on Wednesday and Rs 1.44 lakh was collected as fine. Traffic Violation Information Slips (TVISs) are also being issued for violations,” said SP (traffic) Manoj Kumar Meena.

The system allows a violator to get the status of their challan immediately on their cell phone number. People are also able to receive their challan history. The system reduces the rush at the challaning branch, Sector 29. Since the fine was enhanced in September, 2019 with the Amended Motor Vehicle Act, 2019, there was a strong need to adopt a system for collecting fine on the spot.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd