e-Bhoomi portal launched | Haryana’s 1.7-L acre infra blueprint: Land push reshapes urban landscape

Haryana is entering a phase of large-scale restructuring, with its infrastructure planning now heavily anchored in a massive land aggregation exercise spanning cities, industrial hubs, and transport corridors.

According to consolidated data from the state’s e-Bhoomi portal (ebhoomi.jamabandi.nic.in) and departmental proposals, multiple agencies — including the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), Urban Local Bodies, and Transport Department — are collectively driving one of the most extensive land requirement pipelines across the state.

At the centre of this transformation is an estimated total land requirement of around 1.7 lakh acres earmarked for planned urban expansion, industrial estates, logistics infrastructure, and institutional development across Haryana.

This includes CM Nayab Singh Saini’s budget announcement of creating around 849 sectors (residential, commercial & industrial) in 69 cities across the state. This land expansion strategy is not isolated but structured around a long-term vision of making Haryana a three-pillar growth state: industrial manufacturing base, logistics hub for North India, and satellite urbanisation zone for the National Capital Region (NCR).

The e-Bhoomi portal of Haryana allows landowners to voluntarily register and participate in planned development, reducing legal disputes and improving transparency in land transactions. Officials said, “Haryana is also working toward integrating land pooling, digital mapping, and GIS-based planning systems, ensuring better alignment between infrastructure demand and agricultural land conversion”.

Urban Local Bodies minister Vipul Goel said, “The news sectors in Haryana shall be developed under planned urban expansion. It will curtail development of unregularised/ illegal colonies and people will get residential as well as commercial and industrial sectors equipped with all the basic amenities.”

The largest share of land demand is being driven by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), which is spearheading planned urban sector development in high-growth districts. In Gurugram alone, approximately 17,358 acres spread across nearly 36 villages have been identified for new urban sectors, reflecting the scale of expansion around India’s leading corporate and services hub. Officials say that “this expansion is designed to relieve pressure on existing sectors while creating new residential, commercial, and institutional districts.”

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In the Faridabad–Sohna belt, HSVP plans focus on structured residential and institutional sectors that will integrate with Delhi NCR’s southern growth axis. Meanwhile, Ambala region is witnessing a separate expansion push of around 6,600 acres, aimed at strengthening its role as a regional logistics and institutional centre.

Other cities, including Karnal, Rohtak, Hisar, and Panipat, are also part of a broader tier-2 urbanisation strategy under HSVP and Urban Local Bodies, where peripheral agricultural land is being gradually converted into planned urban sectors.

For major residential sector projects, government is aiming to buy land in Gurugram (36 villages – 17,358 acres); Panchkula (3,914 acres), Panipat (499 acres), Kurukshetra (459 acres), Gurugram (17,358 acres), Faridabad (4,500 acres), Hodal (1,729 acres), Karnal (329 acres), Ambala (3,668 acres), Naraingarh (512 acres), Hansi (1,495 acres), and Jind (2,172 acres).

Rise of IMTs

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) – central to the state’s industrial land strategy – is focusing on developing Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) and sector-specific industrial estates. Among the most significant developments is the IMT Kharkhoda in Sonipat district, covering approximately 3,217 acres, which is rapidly emerging as a major automobile and manufacturing hub. The township is strategically positioned along the Delhi–Northern Haryana industrial belt. The established IMT Manesar in Gurugram, already one of North India’s largest industrial hubs, continues to expand with additional land allotments for auto, electronics, and export-oriented industries. In the Rewari district, IMT Bawal has become a key logistics and warehousing node, benefiting from proximity to the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and western freight routes. A newer addition is IMT Naraingarh in the Ambala region, where around 450 acres of farmer-consented land has been earmarked in the initial phase, signalling expansion of industrial activity into northern Haryana.

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Across the state, policy-level planning indicates around 10 proposed Industrial Model Townships, with a combined projected land requirement of approximately 30,000–35,000 acres over multiple phases. “These IMTs are strategically distributed along high-growth corridors such as the KMP Expressway, DMIC alignment, and NCR industrial belt, ensuring connectivity to Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, and northern industrial markets”, a senior official explained.

Land pooling model for Tier-2 growth

Haryana’s Urban Local Bodies department is increasingly adopting a land pooling-based urbanisation model under the e-Bhoomi platform, allowing landowners to voluntarily register land for planned development. This model is being actively applied in tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Karnal, Hisar, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, and Panipat, where peri-urban agricultural land is being integrated into structured development frameworks. Officials explain that “the approach is intended to reduce fragmentation of urban growth, while enabling mixed-use development zones combining residential, commercial, and institutional infrastructure. It also aligns with Haryana’s broader push to digitise land records and streamline consent-based acquisition processes”.

Transport and logistics corridors

A significant portion of land requirement is also linked to transport infrastructure projects under the PWD, Transport Department, and allied agencies.

Key interventions include: Expansion of road networks and expressway connectivity; Development of freight and logistics corridors aligned with Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway; Integration with Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) nodes; and Establishment of vehicle testing and driver training institutes, including a project in Ambala spread over approximately 13 acres.