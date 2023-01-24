E-auction of residential, commercial properties: Chandigarh Housing Board earns Rs 6.34 crore

A two-bedroom Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) dwelling unit in Sector 51A was sold for Rs 1.13 crore against the reserve price of Rs 97.53 lakh, while another similar two-bedroom unit went in for Rs 1.10 crore against the reserve price of Rs 92.78 lakh in an e-auction of residential and commercial properties that concluded Tuesday.

As many as nine out of a total of 140 units of the housing board that were put up for auction went under the hammer. Seven residential units out of 49 were auctioned. All residential properties were on a freehold basis. Out of 91 commercial units, all of those which were on a leasehold basis, only two were auctioned.

Against the total reserve price of Rs 5.72 crore, the board managed to earn revenue of Rs 6.34 crore.

Of the total seven residential units, another two-bedroom dwelling unit in Sector 51A went for Rs 1.09 crore against the reserve price of Rs 99 lakh while a two-bedroom dwelling unit in sector 63 of the CHB, went for Rs 88.8 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 79 lakh. Similarly, another unit of the same category in Sector 63 went for Rs 83.6 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 79 lakh.

An EWS unit in Sector 63 and Sector 49 went for Rs 30 lakh and Rs 27.33 lakh respectively against the reserve price of Rs 26.49 lakh and Rs 27.08 lakh respectively.

Both the commercial units which went on a leasehold basis in Sector 38 West went for Rs 36.90 lakh and Rs 35.49 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 35.48 lakh respectively. Against the reserve price of Rs 70.96 lakh the commercial units went for Rs 72.39 lakh, in all.

The Chandigarh Housing Board had invited e-bids for the sale of its built-up residential units and built-up commercial units on a free-hold basis and lease-hold basis.

The last date for submission of e-bids ended at 10 am on January 24. The e-bids were open from 10.15 am, as per the schedule.

The Chandigarh Housing Board said that the details of the highest bidders have already been uploaded on its website http://www.chbonline.in. The whole process of e-tendering was completed with the technical assistance of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Chandigarh, on its e-tendering platform.

Payment of 25 % amount by the highest bidder

According to the Chandigarh Housing Board, the highest bidder is required to make the payment by February 1 to avoid forfeiture of EMD and blacklisting from future tendering processes of the Board. The remaining vacant properties will be included in the next e-tenders after about one week, officials said.