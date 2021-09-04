Chandigarh: E-auction of leftover fancy registration numbers of series

The Chandigarh administration is holding an e-auction of left out fancy numbers soon.

“The registration for participating in re-auction of left over fancy/special registration numbers of previous series CH01CF, CH01CE, CH01CD, CH01CC, CH01CB, CH01CA, CH01BZ, CH01-BY, CH01-BX, CH01-BW, CH01-BV, CH01-BU, CH01-BT, and CH01-BS will be started from September 7, 10 am and will continue till September 13 till 5 pm. The e-auction/bidding will started from September 14, 10 am to September 16, 5 pm,” said a statement.

The owner of the vehicle can register themselves on the National Transport website: https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy and obtain the Unique Acknowledgement Number (UAN). The owner of the vehicle who has purchased the vehicle at Chandigarh address only will be allowed to participate in e-auction. Sale Letter i.e. Form No. 21, UID i.e. Aadhaar Card and address proof of Chandigarh are mandatory to participate in the e-auction. After registration, the owner will reserve amount of the special/choice registration numbers in the RLA office by way of DD.