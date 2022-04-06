Dynasts recall efforts by 4 ex-CMs to get Haryana its fair share of water

The political dynasts of Haryana, cutting across party lines, presented a united face when it came to passing the resolution to counter the one passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha staking claim over Chandigarh, but, while presenting the arguments, all of them ended up defending their own families how and what all they did to get the SYL Canal and save the joint capital from going to the neighbouring state.

At least three political bigwigs – Kiran Choudhry and Kuldeep Bishnoi from Congress and Abhay Chautala from Indian National Lok Dal, spoke on how their families protected the interests of Haryana during the respective tenures of the government led by their family members.

Kiran Choudhry’s father-in-law Choudhary Bansi Lal held the post of Haryana chief minister four times — from May 1968 till March 1972; from March 1972 till November 1975; from June 1986 till June 1987, and then from May 1996 till July 1999. Abhay Chautala’s grandfather Devi Lal is a two time chief minister — June 1977 till June 1979; and June 1987 till December 1989. He also remained the deputy Prime Minister from December 1989 till June 1991. His son, and Abhay’s father, Om Prakash Chautala too remained the chief minister of Haryana, holding the post four times — December 1989 till May 1990; July 1990 till March 1991; March 1991 till April 1991; and July 1999 till March 2005.

Kuldeep Bishnoi’s father Bhajan Lal is a two time chief minister holding the post from June 1979 till June 1986, and from June 1991 till May 1996.

Speaking during the discussion on the resolution, Abhay Chautala said if any any political party has seriously worked for getting the SYL canal constructed and getting Haryana its legitimate share of water, it was the INLD. “Justice Shah commission was constituted on April 23, 1966 to demarcate boundaries of Punjab and Haryana. In its report, the Shah Commission had suggested that Hisar, Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Rohtak, Karnal, Narwala, Jind, Kharar and Chandigarh, Naraingarh, Ambala and Jagadhari should be given to Haryana. But, this recommendation could not be implemented in totality. Chandigarh was, rather, made a joint capital of both Punjab and Haryana. SYL canal was also an issue. INLD is the only party that held a massive campaign across the state and kept fighting for it,” Abhay said. Quoting from proceedings of the Vidhan Sabha session on December 19, 1991, Abhay said, “Chaudhary Bansi Lal was the CM and on that day he had said that although he had no love for Chaudhary Devi Lal or his family, but the maximum amount of work on SYL canal was held during Chaudhary Devi Lal’s tenure after 1987”.

Abhay added, “During the tenure of Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala as CM, Supreme Court’s verdict on SYL canal came in Haryana’s favour, but Punjab government did not honour that and rather nullified all the inter-state resolutions by way of passing an Act. Then, Supreme Court rejected all such moves of Punjab government and passed another verdict in Haryana’s favour in 2016”.

On her part, Kiran Choudhry heaped praise on father-in-law Chaudhary Bansi Lal. “During his tenure as CM, Punjab had barred Haryana’s vehicles from passing through Lalru and Derabassi stretch in protest to the SYL Canal issue. He [Bansi Lal] gave orders to give a befitting reply to Punjab. Within one week, a new road was taken out from Panchkula connecting Haryana with Chandigarh. And then, he [Bansi Lal] said he would see how Punjab crosses Haryana’s stretch to reach Delhi. Eventually, Punjab had to bend,” Choudhary said.

The Congress leader said that “such strong decisions” need to be taken. “Haryana should also urge the union government to deploy paramilitary forces and ensure that the SYL Canal’s construction is completed, and Supreme Court’s verdict is implemented so that Haryana gets its due share of water”.

Her party colleague Kuldeep Bishnoi highlighted his father Bhajan Lal’s contributions on SYL.

“In 1982, Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister, Bhajan Lal was chief minister of Haryana and Darbara Singh was chief minister of Punjab. He was the one who had got the SYL canal’s construction started and laid the foundation in Kapoori village. The construction got stalled in 1996 because terrorists assassinated an irrigation department officer. For the last 36 years, construction work has remained stalled. Several commissions were constituted, accords happened, but the work that Chaudhary Bhajan Lal started is yet lying unfinished. Somewhere, it is the weakness of all of us. I include myself in this, too. It is our collective weakness,” Bishnoi said.

Stating that he was not playing a blame game, Bishnoi said, “I can say that with pride that if somebody has the maximum and most vital contribution in construction of SYL canal, it was Chaudhary Bhajan Lal. Whenever history shall be written, his name shall be written in golden words. He always wanted that Haryana should get its adequate share of water, our fields should get optimum quantity of water and our farmers expenses should reduce”.

“We do not need buildings. We need our share of water. Bhajan Lal ji in Rajiv-Longowal accord had got Haryana’s water share enhanced. We should be given that enhanced share of water. We can construct buildings anywhere. If Chandigarh is given to Punjab, union government should bear all the expenses of creating a new capital city for Haryana”, Bishnoi added.

He said, “By January, 1986 Rajiv-Longowal accord had to be implemented. When it could not be implemented till the given time, Punjab’s then chief minister said that they will unfurl flag in Chandigarh. Responding to that Bhajan Lal ji also announced that Haryana will also unfurl flag in Chandigarh. I was in school at that time and Bhajan Lal ji had come to Chandigarh and unfurled flag at CM’s house in Chandigarh and stopped Chandigarh from going to Punjab. In June 1986, pressure was mounting on Bhajan Lal ji that he should let Chandigarh go to Punjab and he was offered Punjab’s Derabassi, Nayagaon, Mohali, Kharar areas in return. History is witness that nobody even leaves the seat of a village sarpanch, but Chaudhary Bhajan Lal had resigned from the post of chief minister. He had said that he would not let Chandigarh go to Punjab”.