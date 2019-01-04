Dustbins with names of BJP leaders in Himachal raise a stink

Thousands of dustbins across Himachal Pradesh have come up carrying the names of local BJP MPs, state Cabinet ministers and the party legislators, with not only opposition Congress, but the BJP leadership raising eyebrows over the move.

Advertising

The dustbins – installed in pairs, separately for geela kachra (wet garbage) and sookha kachra (dry garbage) — with Swachh Bharat written on them have been funded by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) like SJVN, a joint venture of Centre government and Himachal Pradesh government, NHPC, a central government enterprise and Powergrid as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Installed across the hill state, the dustbins carrying names of local BJP legislators have become a talking point.

“Now the names of elected reopresentatives have started to come up on dustbins,” Congress MLA from Kangra Pawan Kumar Kajal told The Indian Express. The dustbins in his constituency feature the name of BJP MP from Kangra, Shanta Kumar. Kajal said in the constituencies where BJP candidates lost in 2017 Assembly elections, the name of local BJP MP has been put on the dustbins.

Advertising

BJP had won all the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh in 2014.

“This is an open murder of democracy. Elected representative’s name should not be there on dustbins. Tomorrow, they will have their names on cremation grounds as well. I do not consider it an act of bravery. Tomorrow if our government is formed and if there is any such project, I will never have my name on dustbins,” said Kajal, adding that there was no planning or mechanism to “empty the dustbins”.

BJP MP Shanta Kumar said, “I got very upset after I saw my name on the dustbins.”

He said he had instructed to get his name removed from the dustbins. “Main apna naam dekhkar bahut pareshan hua aur maine kaha tha beshak mujhse paise lelo mera naam hatao (I got very upset after seeing my name on the dustbins and I had said that you may take money from me for removing my name),” Kumar told The Indian Express, when contacted. Kumar said he was not taken into confidence for the scheme where some leaders mooted the idea to have such dustbins via CSR initiatives of the PSUs. “Pata nahi upar se kisi ne karvaya (I don’t know, perhaps someone got it done). This is wrong planning. Aise paisa barbaad nahi hona chahiye (Money should not be wasted like this). I am telling the administration to put these dustbins into good use since these have been already installed and money spent on them. Money could have been used in a better way,” he said, admitting that the initiative meant for cleanliness was not yielding any good results. Congress MLA from Una Satpal Singh Raizada said, “If BJP thinks it will benefit by getting names of leaders on dustbins, it will not. There is no mechanism to clear dustbins of the garbage. They are doing politics on dustbins. People are mocking them for having names on garbage bins. Kisi achhi jagah naam ho vo alag baat hai (If name is at some better place, that is different thing.” Raizada said ever since the dustbins started being intalled ‘five to six months ago”, there has been no mechanism to clear garbage from those.

An official of SJVN Limited, which is associated with the CSR initiatives, said that they only “funded the project” and had nothing to do with putting names on the dustbins.

The official added the installation was carried out by Energy Efficiency Services Limited, a joint venture of PSUs under Union Power Ministry. An official of EESL at Shimla said, “The installations of dustbins is complete. However, I have no other details as I joined here about a month ago only.”