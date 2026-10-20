7 tonnes of iron, 700 bamboo poles, 5,000 metres of velvet: What goes into making 221-ft Ravana effigy

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Tejinder Chauhan, a former Kabaddi player, worked with a team from Barara and Agra, to get the giant structure ready

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
5 min readChandigarhUpdated: Oct 20, 2026 11:59 AM IST
Workers install effigies of Ravana ahead of the Dussehra festival.Workers install effigies of Ravana ahead of the Dussehra festival. (Source: PTI Photo)
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Building a 221-foot-tall Ravana, which is billed by the organisers as the country’s largest, is no ordinary craft. It takes three months of work, 6.5 tonnes of iron, around 700 bamboo poles, nearly 5,000 metres of velvet cloth, a giant fibreglass face, and a team of nearly 40 workers.

Once the structure is ready, it takes another 100 bouncers, 12 security personnel and a police vehicle to ensure that it remains standing until Dussehra evening on Tuesday.

With 3,000 eco-friendly crackers from Sivakasi for the immolation, the scale of the task becomes clear.

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For Tejinder Chauhan, 59, who was once a kabaddi player, the challenge goes beyond putting together a giant structure.

“I have been making Ravana effigies for years, but every new structure brings a different challenge. At 221 feet, the scale is enormous. We have to plan everything, from the frame to the faces and the fireworks. It takes months of work, and the entire team has to work together,” Chauhan, a craftsman from Barara in Ambala, told The Indian Express.

Chauhan and his team, including workers from Barara and Agra, have been working on the Panchkula effigy for around three months. Nearly 40 workers are involved in the project, putting together the giant structure piece by piece.

“The frame alone required around 7 tonnes of iron, supported by approximately 700 bamboo poles, each measuring 24 feet in height. Nearly 5,000 metres of velvet cloth will cover the structure, while its fibreglass face weighs around 3.5 quintals,” he said.

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The shoes measure 40 feet at its length and 7 feet height, and the entire structure will be operated through a remote-control system. The sword’s length is 50 feet, while the face is 25 feet. His ten faces combined breadth is about 40 feet.

Effigy maker sold 12.5 acres of land to pursue passion

Behind the 221-foot Ravana is the unusual story of Chauhan, who sold 12.5 acres of land to pursue his passion of making Ravana effigies. The land was located near the railway station in the Barara area of Ambala.

Starting in 2000, Chauhan began selling the land in bits and pieces when he ran short of funds. His decision initially upset his father, who worried that he was not doing anything worthwhile, but Chauhan continued with his work.

The craftsman, who has made 41 Ravana effigies so far, is no stranger to record-breaking heights. Chauhan said that his effigies are registered in Limca Book of Records at least five times.

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The spectacle will feature around 3,000 crackers sourced from Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, with fireworks arranged at 12 designated points on the effigy.

Chauhan said he learnt the technique of fitting fireworks from an electrical technician and now handles the work himself.

“I learnt this work from a technician. Over time, I understood how the fireworks had to be arranged on the effigy. They are fitted along the structure, from the clothes upwards towards the face, so that the burning creates a sequence. I take care of this work myself,” he said.

Organisers said arrangements have been made keeping safety and environmental concerns in mind.

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100 bouncers, 12 security personnel to guard the effigy

Around 100 bouncers and 12 security personnel will guard the venue, while a police vehicle will remain stationed there to prevent any untoward incident.

The elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure that no miscreant damages or sets fire to the effigy before the scheduled event. Organisers said the precautions were particularly important in view of an incident last year, when a potentially serious situation was averted.

As an additional precaution, organisers have kept a 225-foot-wide space clear along all four sides of the effigy in case of a mishap.

“Anyone with mischievous intentions can come and burn the effigy. We cannot take any chances. Last year, an incident was averted, so this time we have made elaborate security arrangements. Around 100 bouncers and 12 security personnel will be deployed, and a police vehicle will also remain stationed at the venue,” Vishnu Goel, chairman of the Mata Mansa Devi Development and Charitable Trust (organiser of the event), said.

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Event to cost around Rs 70 lakh

According to the organisers, the Dussehra event is expected to cost around Rs 70 lakh. Goel said that they have paid Rs 40 lakh only for the cost of the Ravana, excluding the labour cost.

“We have to pay rent for the ground on a daily basis for the three months, besides meeting the workers’ food, tentage and other expenses on a daily basis. Sometimes we get sponsors, while at other times, we receive support from the Mata Mansa Devi Temple with regard to food.”

“It’s an annual affair we do. And nothing is above the smiles of so many people,” he concluded.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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