7 tonnes of iron, 700 bamboo poles, 5,000 metres of velvet: What goes into making 221-ft Ravana effigy

Building a 221-foot-tall Ravana, which is billed by the organisers as the country’s largest, is no ordinary craft. It takes three months of work, 6.5 tonnes of iron, around 700 bamboo poles, nearly 5,000 metres of velvet cloth, a giant fibreglass face, and a team of nearly 40 workers.

Once the structure is ready, it takes another 100 bouncers, 12 security personnel and a police vehicle to ensure that it remains standing until Dussehra evening on Tuesday.

With 3,000 eco-friendly crackers from Sivakasi for the immolation, the scale of the task becomes clear.

For Tejinder Chauhan, 59, who was once a kabaddi player, the challenge goes beyond putting together a giant structure.

“I have been making Ravana effigies for years, but every new structure brings a different challenge. At 221 feet, the scale is enormous. We have to plan everything, from the frame to the faces and the fireworks. It takes months of work, and the entire team has to work together,” Chauhan, a craftsman from Barara in Ambala, told The Indian Express.

Chauhan and his team, including workers from Barara and Agra, have been working on the Panchkula effigy for around three months. Nearly 40 workers are involved in the project, putting together the giant structure piece by piece.

“The frame alone required around 7 tonnes of iron, supported by approximately 700 bamboo poles, each measuring 24 feet in height. Nearly 5,000 metres of velvet cloth will cover the structure, while its fibreglass face weighs around 3.5 quintals,” he said.

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The shoes measure 40 feet at its length and 7 feet height, and the entire structure will be operated through a remote-control system. The sword’s length is 50 feet, while the face is 25 feet. His ten faces combined breadth is about 40 feet.

Effigy maker sold 12.5 acres of land to pursue passion

Behind the 221-foot Ravana is the unusual story of Chauhan, who sold 12.5 acres of land to pursue his passion of making Ravana effigies. The land was located near the railway station in the Barara area of Ambala.

Starting in 2000, Chauhan began selling the land in bits and pieces when he ran short of funds. His decision initially upset his father, who worried that he was not doing anything worthwhile, but Chauhan continued with his work.

The craftsman, who has made 41 Ravana effigies so far, is no stranger to record-breaking heights. Chauhan said that his effigies are registered in Limca Book of Records at least five times.

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The spectacle will feature around 3,000 crackers sourced from Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, with fireworks arranged at 12 designated points on the effigy.

Chauhan said he learnt the technique of fitting fireworks from an electrical technician and now handles the work himself.

“I learnt this work from a technician. Over time, I understood how the fireworks had to be arranged on the effigy. They are fitted along the structure, from the clothes upwards towards the face, so that the burning creates a sequence. I take care of this work myself,” he said.

Organisers said arrangements have been made keeping safety and environmental concerns in mind.

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100 bouncers, 12 security personnel to guard the effigy

Around 100 bouncers and 12 security personnel will guard the venue, while a police vehicle will remain stationed there to prevent any untoward incident.

The elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure that no miscreant damages or sets fire to the effigy before the scheduled event. Organisers said the precautions were particularly important in view of an incident last year, when a potentially serious situation was averted.

As an additional precaution, organisers have kept a 225-foot-wide space clear along all four sides of the effigy in case of a mishap.

“Anyone with mischievous intentions can come and burn the effigy. We cannot take any chances. Last year, an incident was averted, so this time we have made elaborate security arrangements. Around 100 bouncers and 12 security personnel will be deployed, and a police vehicle will also remain stationed at the venue,” Vishnu Goel, chairman of the Mata Mansa Devi Development and Charitable Trust (organiser of the event), said.

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Event to cost around Rs 70 lakh

According to the organisers, the Dussehra event is expected to cost around Rs 70 lakh. Goel said that they have paid Rs 40 lakh only for the cost of the Ravana, excluding the labour cost.

“We have to pay rent for the ground on a daily basis for the three months, besides meeting the workers’ food, tentage and other expenses on a daily basis. Sometimes we get sponsors, while at other times, we receive support from the Mata Mansa Devi Temple with regard to food.”

“It’s an annual affair we do. And nothing is above the smiles of so many people,” he concluded.