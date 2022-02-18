Dushyant welcomes Supreme Court decision on 75% quota

Chautala said “it is a victory for the youth of Haryana fighting for their rights”.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday expressed happiness while welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court in which the apex court lifted the stay imposed on the state government’s 75% reservation law by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Chautala said “it is a victory for the youth of Haryana fighting for their rights”.

He said that “we have again won the fight for the rights of the youth of Haryana in the case of 75% jobs for locals”. He said that the SC has given a big decision and removed the stay on the implementation of the law.

“The decision is completely in the interest of the youth”, he said, adding, from the beginning the government was working seriously with a commitment to provide employment to the youth. He claimed, “The employment law has been made after a lot of deliberation, which is in the interest of Haryanvi youth and all industrialists.”

Reacting to the order, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “It is a matter of satisfaction for the government.”

The apex court order came on an appeal filed by the Haryana government challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order granting the interim stay on its law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for residents of the state.