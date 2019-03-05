Dushyant on alliance with AAP: ‘May sacrifice a seat in interest of state’

Stating that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is like his brother, Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Chautala Monday did not rule out alliance between his Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana.

Recently, the AAP state president, Naveen Jaihind, had stated that their talks for an alliance with the JJP were over adding that Dushyant’s party was offering just two out of the 10 Lok Sabha seats for Kejriwal’s party in Haryana. However, Dushyant Monday indicated that “they may sacrifice a seat for the progress of state and the country adding the interest of the nation is supreme”. “In the interest of the state, we can’t be rigid on the figures (of seats),” he added.

The Lok Sabha MP also said that they would examine the strength of JJP and their alliance partner on each and every seat before any such move. “If some talks for an alliance takes place in future, then a three member committee of the party is authorized for the same. The committee is authorized to talk to like minded parties to defeat Congress and BJP.”

Expressing gratitude to Kejriwal for extending support to his younger brother Digvijay during Jind bypoll, Dushyant clarified that there was no formal alliance between the two parties. “Arvind Kejriwal is elder to me and I would treat him like elder brother.” He also said that if current circumstances prevail, then the JJP would contest all 10 Lok Sabha and 90 Assembly seat in Haryana. He also hinted that the party may also contest one Lok Sabha seat from Delhi.

Taking on Haryana’s BJP government for amending the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), Chautala said, “If the act is implemented, it will destroy the forest cover in the Aravallis (Faridabad-Gurgaon region) and cause immense damage to environment. The government wants to extend benefit to its own people and hence used its majority for passing the PLPA amendment bill”.

The JJP leader said Haryana already has a thin forest cover and after the implementation of the act, it will pose more danger to it. The lawmaker claimed that the JJP is looking into who all have purchased lands in the Aravallis area recently. Dushyant informed the JJP has been recognised as a registered party and will get the party symbol next week. On the Jind bypolls, Dushyant Chautala said, “The JJP fought the Jind byelection within 40 days of the formation of the party and gave a good fight to BJP candidate. We beat the Congress hands down. The party which made fun of us (INLD) and called us ‘bachha’ (child) forfeited its security deposit. This shows the people’s support, especially of the youth to the JJP. We will perform well in the upcoming LS and then Vidhan Sabha polls,” he claimed.

Asked to comment on his relations with his uncle Abhay Chautala, whom he had recently dubbed as a “non-serious politician”, he said blood relations in the family will remain intact, but political ideology differs and there will not be any compromise with the ideology.