WIll continue to fight for local youth: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala after stay on private job reservation law

Soon after the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the Haryana law that ensures 75 per cent reservation locals in private jobs on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the government would fight for employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

“We will continue to fight for employment opportunities of Haryanvi youth #75%reservation,” Dushyant Chautala tweeted.

Digvijay Chautala added that the legislation is a strong one enacted with the support of the youth and industries. “There is no lapse in the legislation. The state’s youth and industries are also with us. We shall resolve their concerns. We hope that the stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court shall also be vacated soon.”

Ensuring 75 per cent reservation for the state’s youth in private establishments and industries was one of the major poll promises of the JJP in the 2019 assembly elections.

Within a year of coming to power, the JJP-BJP government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar introduced the Bill in the Legislative Assembly and passed it as the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020.

The law that ensures 75 per cent reservation for local youth in private sector jobs that offer a monthly salary of less than Rs 30,000 was notified by the state labour department on November 6, 2021 and came into effect from January 15 this year.

“Within the first week since January 15, more than 14,687 local candidates and eight companies registered on the state’s labour department’s portal created for the purpose”, Haryana’s additional chief secretary (labour department) Raja Sekhar Vundru had said.

The state government was awaiting more companies to register on the portal and share details on employees who earn up to Rs 30,000 per month in their respective establishments – a mandatory requirement for the companies under the Act.