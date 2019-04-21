Dushyant Chautala has assets worth Rs 77 cr, owes Rs 22 lakh to cousins Karan, Arjun

Parliamentarian Dushyant Chautala may have parted ways with his uncle and Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala but still owes Rs 22 lakh to his two son Arjun and Karan, according to his affidavit.

Dushyant was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 as INLD candidate is contesting this year’s polls as a nominee of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), the political outfit he founded alongwith father and jailed leader Ajay Chautala after they were expelled from the parent party.

As per nomination papers filed by Dushyant from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat on Saturday, he has borrowed unsecured loan of Rs 17 lakh from Arjun and Rs 5 lakh from Karan, sons of his uncle Abhay.

Arjun is making his electoral debut from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat on the INLD ticket.

According to the affidavit filed by Dushyant before the returning officer in Hisar, he has also borrowed Rs 99.19 lakh from his father Ajay and Rs 34.09 lakh from his mother and Dabwali MLA Naina Singh.

His total liabilities comprising loans were to the tune of Rs 7.06 crore, as per the affidavit.

Dushyant has done Bachelors of Science in Business Administration from California State University in the US. Thereafter, he completed his LLM from National Law University, Delhi in 2018, as per the affidavit.

He has shown his movable and immovable properties to the tune of Rs 23.64 crore and Rs 53.28 crore, respectively. Dushyant, who at the age of 26 was the youngest MP elected to Lok Sabha in 2014, owns agricultural land at Sirsa, Karnal and Faridabad; a shopping complex in Sirsa, and a 2,280 square feet flat at Vasant Kunj in Delhi.

He also possesses gold jewellery worth Rs 77.25 lakh and diamonds and valuable stones worth Rs 62.90 lakh while his wife Meghna Ahlawat has gold jewellery and diamonds worth Rs 1.74 crore.

The great-grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal also has a SUV worth Rs 10 lakh.

Notably, the biggest political spectacle in Haryana in 2018 was the feud in the INLD — which finally split between Ajay and Abhay. The feud saw Ajay and his sons being expelled from the Haryana-based party by INLD patron Om Prakash Chautala, who threw his weight behind his younger son Abhay.

With his father serving jail sentence, Dushyant had launched the JJP in December 2018.

Meanwhile, bureaucrat-turned-politician Brijendra Singh, son of Union minister and prominent Jat leader Birender Singh, also filed his nomination papers from Hisar seat. The 46-year-old IAS officer has voluntarily retired from the Haryana government to carry on the political legacy of his great grandfather and peasant leader Sir Chhotu Ram.

Singh has movable and immovable properties of Rs 8.24 crore and 6.39 crore respectively. His liabilities are amounting to Rs 2.72 crore. His total assets and liabilities also comprise that of his wife Jasmeet Sial, who holds the position of the vice president at a private bank in Chandigarh.

— With PTI inputs