Dushyant Chautala, three members of Channi family test Covid-19 postive

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Punjab minister Rana Gurjeet Singh and three family members of Channi family on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.

While Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi tested negative for the infection, Chautala in his tweet said that he had mild fever and has isolated himself.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said Channi’s wife Kamaljit Kaur, his son Navjit Singh and daughter-in-law Simrandheer Kaur have tested positive for Covid-19. They all have mild symptoms and are in home-isolation, she added.

“Today, due to mild fever, I got an RT-PCR test done, the report of which came positive. I have isolated myself. All those who have come in contact with me in the past 48 hours are requested to get a Covid test done as a precautionary measure,” Chautala said in a tweet.

On Friday, ruling Jannayak Janta Party chief Ajay Singh Chautala, who is also the father of Dushyant Chautala, tested positive for Covid.

Meanwhile, Civil hospital Senior Medical officer Dr Sandeep Dhawan confirmed that Punjab Technical Education minister Rana Gurjit Singh has also tested Covid positive. Dr Dhawan said that a health team has also taken samples of 10 employees working in his office.

Rana Gurjit Singh said that he was suffering from cough and cold and got himself tested. He also asked people who came in his contact to get themselves tested for the virus.

