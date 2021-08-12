Haryana: Dushyant Chautala talks tough, asks officers to promptly address complaints received on CM window or face action

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday directed strict action against officers in the Development and Panchayats Department against whom any corruption-related complaint is received.

If the allegations are found to be true, Dushyant said, then actions, such as suspension and recovery, will be taken against such officers.

Dushyant, who also holds the portfolio of Development and Panchayats Department, on Thursday chaired a meeting on the CM-Window to review the complaints that were being received.

During the meeting, Chautala expressed his displeasure over the pending investigations in the Development and Panchayats Department and warned officers that any hindrances caused in rural development work will not be tolerated.

“In future, we shall do a monthly review of major complaints coming to the CM-Window. Officers should make records of the department online at the earliest so that no one can make excuses for missing or burnt records. Senior officers probing complaints of malpractices would first take photographs of the relevant issues so that later records or facts are not tampered with in cases,” Dushyant told officers in the meeting.

“Reiterating his commitment towards rural development, the Deputy Chief Minister said that he would not allow the hard-earned money of the people to go into the pockets of corrupt. He made strong remarks on the complaints of irregularities made by some sarpanchs in development work and said that if any sarpanch is working in connivance with higher officials and commits malpractices, recovery will be made from the officer along with the said sarpanch,” a government spokesperson said.