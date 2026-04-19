Dushyant Chautala and Hisar crime branch in-charge file complaints against each other

Former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and Hisar crime branch in-charge Pawan Kumar have filed complaints against each other, with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader accusing Kumar and armed personnel accompanying him of blocking his vehicle and attempting to intimidate him. The crime branch officer, on the other hand, accused Chautala and his brother of reckless driving and attempting to ram a police vehicle.

Dushyant Chautala on Friday alleged that a police car blocked his way, tried to knock him down, and a pistol was aimed at him when he was on his way to meet Hisar Superintendent of Police (SP) Sidhant Jain in connection with the “wrongful arrest” of six people connected with the JJP over a protest at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJU S&T) in Hisar on Thursday.

The complaints have intensified political heat in Haryana.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Dushyant Chautala alleged that despite submitting a written complaint at the Urban Estate police station, an FIR was not registered even after 24 hours.

Dushyant said he would approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court if the police failed to act by Monday. He also claimed that the Director General of Police Ajay Singhal did not respond to his calls and demanded an independent probe led by a senior officer.

The former deputy CM alleged, “Pawan Kumar and SP security in-charge Amarjeet stopped my convoy near Sabzi Mandi bridge in Hisar on Friday when I was accompanying Digvijay on his way to surrender in connection with the university case.”

Dushyant alleged, “Kumar and armed personnel accompanying him blocked my vehicle by a Mahindra Bolero bearing no registration number plate and attempted to intimidate me. CCTV footage from the spot was deleted to conceal the incident.”

In his counter-complaint against Dushyant and Digvijay Chautala, Kumar accused their driver of reckless driving and attempting to ram a police vehicle. “I intervened only to advise the driver to drive responsibly,” Kumar said, alleging that Digvijay “pushed a police constable” during the incident, a claim he said “is buttressed by video evidence”.

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On Thursday, tensions gripped the university after the authorities reportedly denied permission to let the JJP’s youth wing hold an event on the campus, triggering a massive protest.

It was alleged that security cordons were breached, flower pots were damaged, and scuffles broke out with the police during the protest.

Around 250-260 people, including JJP youth wing workers, gathered at the Yadav Dharamshala community centre near the campus around 12.10 pm on Thursday and took out a march towards the vice-chancellor’s office, the police said.

During the march, led by Digvijay Chautala, a scuffle broke out between the police stationed there and the protesters, who tried to break into the VC’s office near gate no 3.

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Hisar (City) police station SHO Amit Kundu said, “In the FIR which we have registered, six people have been arrested. The FIR also names Digvijay Chautala, who is among those booked. Charges of criminal trespass, rioting, damage to public property, and assault on police personnel have been invoked against the accused.”

On Saturday, a Hisar court granted bail to the six arrested JJP leaders after each furnishing a bond of Rs 30,000.

JJP supremo Ajay Chautala criticised the police action, alleging that party leaders were deliberately targeted, while students were not held accountable. He called for strict action against the officers involved, accusing them of misconduct toward a former deputy chief minister.

As the situation continues to draw political attention in Haryana, Hisar SP Siddhant Jain assigned the investigation into the matter to DSP Kawaljeet.

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Meanwhile, a war of words erupted on social media between the Haryana BJP and Digvijay Chautala, with both criticising each other over Friday’s incident. Two Congress MLAs Bharat Singh Beniwal (Ellenabad) and Gokul Setia (Sirsa), also took to social media to condemn the incident of alleged treatment by police personnel with Dushyant Chautala.