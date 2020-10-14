Dushyant Chautala: Govt schools all over Haryana will get a facelift

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, who also holds rural development portfolio, Wednesday, directed officers to repair the boundary walls, approach roads, playgrounds and the morning prayer meeting area, as per the requirement of government schools across the state, under MGNREGA.

“State government has tried to employ as many people as possible under MGNREGA during Covid-19. It is for the first time that under MGNREGA, water bodies of villages are being cleaned other than setting up of sheds for animals of poor people and bio-gas plants. Officers have been given instructions to timely finish the basic work of government schools that are lying pending in the state. This will provide work to the job-card holders and will also expedite development work of schools benefitting students and staff,” Dushyant said.

“About 6 lakh MGNREGA job cards have been made in the state. This time, 4.80 lakh job-card holders were given employment under the scheme till September 30, 2020, while only 3.64 lakh people were employed till March 31, 2020 last year. It is also for the first time that more than 4 lakh people have been employed and in just 6 months. Under MGNREGA this year, a target of work to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore has been set, besides, Rs 300 crore has been spent in a duration of six months this time, while Rs 387 crore was spent in the entire year last time,” Dushyant added in a statement issued, Wednesday.

