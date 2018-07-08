Dushyant Chautala sues Anil Vij for defamation

Indian National Lok Dal leader Dushyant Chautala. (File Photo) Indian National Lok Dal leader Dushyant Chautala. (File Photo)

Indian National Lok Dal MP from Hisar, Dushyant Chautala, Saturday filed a defamation case against Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij for “making a statement regarding use of drugs by him”. Chautala filed the complaint before a Hisar court which has fixed the next hearing of the case for August 14. According to the complaint, Vij, in his statement to the media in April, had stated, “Drug abuse is rampant in the area from where Dushyant Chautala comes. I think he has also started taking drugs and he should go to some de-addiction centre.”

Vij’s statement had come in response to allegations by Chautala regarding an alleged scam in the purchase of medicines for the government hospitals. Claiming that the allegations were based on the information procured under RTI Act, Chautala, at a press conference held in Chandigarh in March, had demanded a probe into the matter.

“Vij, who is holding the charge of Health Ministry in Haryana, instead of taking cognizance of these anomalies and taking action regarding these allegations took it as an affront to his authority and went to the extent of defaming the complainant (Chautala) and his entire family and the area of Sirsa/Hisar by making a totally false, baseless and malicious allegations,” Chautala has stated in his court complaint.

Chautala said he had never taken drugs in his life. “He (Chautala) has a good educational background and the area of Hisar which he represented has no such reputation of being area of druggists nor there is any such reputation of Sirsa area in which the ancestral village of the complainant (Chautala) falls,” mentioned the complaint filed by the Hisar MP.

