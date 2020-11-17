Duo confessed to stealing valuables to sell in local markets at cheaper rates: Police

Six cases of thefts were already registered against her in the same area. (Representational Image)

Police said the mother and daughter arrested for stealing imported valuables from the house of a businessman intended to sell the valuables at a cheap rate through their male family members in open markets of Sector 22 and Sector 17. The women had already identified customers for the two stolen LCDs charging Rs 10,000 for each.

The valuables included imported sunglasses, perfumes, shoes and cosmetics. Sources said it was the daughter, Rani, 30, who broke down first and confessed their involvement in the burglary committed in Sector 21 on November 11.

Sources said that Seeto, 55, mother of Rani, refused to relent. She only confessed her involvement when her daughter broke down. Police also matched the walking pattern of the two women with the two suspects caught on the CCTV camera installed in the locality of the targeted house.

The women had identified the locked house of real estate businessman Navdeep Sharma while roaming in the locality, pretending to collect garbage, rags in their long white bags around four days before the incident.

A source said, “An auto driver too was traced, who was hired for transporting the stolen valuables hidden in big garbage bags from Sector 21 to their house at Dadumajra. But the auto driver was not aware of the fact that the women were transporting the stolen stuff. He was traced when Rani’s cell phone was checked. She had stored the auto driver’s number.”

The incharge of Operations Cell, Inspector Ranjeet Singh, said, “The two women intended to sell imported valuables at cheap rates in open markets. Rani’s husband sells sunglasses, belts, shoes etc in Sector 17 and Sector 22. Rani has a criminal background.

Six cases of thefts were already registered against her in the same area. We have an unclear CCTV camera footage. It was only showing the walking pattern of two suspects. We traced Rani on the basis of secret information. All stolen valuables were recovered from their possession.”

Sources said it was believed that the women also stole Rs 50,000 from the house but during checking, the cash was found intact in the house of Navdeep Sharma, who has gone to the US for the treatment of his father. His wife Gitika Sharma was at her native place in Kurukshetra. She lodged an FIR of theft at Sector 19 police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd