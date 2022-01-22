Due to pandemic HC restores directions issued to Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana till February 28

Amid alarming increase of Covid-19 cases, the Punjab and Haryana High Court taking suo-motu cognizance, restored the multiple directions issued to Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, till February 28, 2022.

Among the other directions issued, interim protection given in the anticipatory bail applications by the High Court or Court of Sessions for a limited period, which is likely to expire shall stand extended till February 28, 2022.

The directions have been issued by the division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli. The bench has appointed Senior Advocate, Anupam Gupta, as Amicus Curiae to assist the Court in the matter.

As per the order, it has been submitted by all concerned that owing to a sudden and alarming surge in the number of people, who have been tested Covid positive, the situation has again turned grim and extremely unsafe.

Several Judges of this Court and a huge number of High Court staff and a large number of Advocates have also been infected with the virus. Thus, in view of the prevalent situation, the representatives of the High Court Bar Association stressed upon the need to restore the directions issued by this Court on previous occasions.

Likewise, even the Amicus Curiae has expressed his deep concern as regards the unprecedented spike in the Covid infected cases.

He submits that in the given circumstances, the Court may consider, in its wisdom, to re-impose all or any of the directions previously issued by this Court, read the order.

The Bench thus proposed to restore the interim directions issued by this Court on April 28, 2021, as modified from time to time.