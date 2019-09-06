DSW case: PU fails to get their appeal cleared in time again

Panjab University authorities on Thursday again failed to get their appeal cleared in time for an urgent hearing in Punjab and Haryana High Court against restoration of Professor Emanual Nahar’s position as Dean Students Welfare. After getting the clearance from Registry for listing around 4 pm- the usual closing time of courts, all what PU achieved was a recusal by the Chief Justice and adjournment of the case to Monday.

The university had removed Professor Nahar and Professor Neena Caplash from their position of DSWs on August 22 while citing a purported Senate decision. Nahar and at least four Senators challenged the decision submitting that majority of the members were in favour of the extension but V-C Raj Kumar closed the proceedings of Senate in haste ”. Justice Arun Monga Monday stayed the decision on removal of the DSWs and restored Nahar’s position while also calling for a Senate meet within a week.

Nahar is also the Returning Officer of the PU student elections scheduled to be held Friday. The PU had shown an urgency in challenging the single bench decision in view of the elections while citing Nahar’s position as General Secretary of Pradesh Congress Committee and submitted that it “would mar the fair and free elections of the student body”.

The order copy of the single bench decision was made available to the PU on Tuesday and a mentioning for an urgent hearing was made on Wednesday morning. Though the High Court allowed the request to list the case during the day on Wednesday itself but the counsels and officials of PU failed to prepare the appeal in time. On Thursday, a mentioning for an urgent hearing of the appeal was again made before the court of Chief Justice and it was allowed to be listed during the day. When the appeal filed through UT Senior Standing Counsel Pankaj Jain reached the Registry for clearance and listing around noon, it remained under ‘objection’ due to technical reasons for hours as the appeal copy was not apparently in conformity with the High Court rules on drafting. After clearance of the objections, it got listed for hearing only around 4 pm, the usual closing time of courts. The PU counsels including two Senior Advocates in the meantime kept waiting for it to come up hearing. Around 4 pm, it was listed before the division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Arun Palli. The order passed by the bench simply referred to recusal by Justice Murari and said, “Place before some other bench to which one of us (Krishna Murari, C.J.) is not a member after obtaining nomination on the administrative side, if possible, for 09.09.2019”. The PU counsels did not press for a hearing on Friday and asked the court to fix it for hearing on Monday next week.