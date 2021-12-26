DSP slams Sidhu’s alleged comments on police force, video goes viral

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s alleged comments made during a public rally a few days ago — wherein he mocked the police force and told his party workers to make “cops wet in their pants” — has drawn sharp criticism from a Deputy Superintendent of Police ranked officer of Chandigarh, Dilsher Singh Chandel, who asked Sidhu to “mind his language” and said that “without the police, even a rickshaw puller will not follow the politicians’ instructions”.

DSP Chandel, in a video that went viral on social media, strongly criticised Sidhu for his alleged comments pertaining to the police personnel of the state.

Sidhu was addressing a political rally in Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district on December 19 in which Sidhu allegedly bragged about Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema and said that Navtej was so strong that “he could make a police officer wet in his pants” and the party workers should be like Navtej.

Taking strong objection to Sidhu’s alleged comments, Chandigarh Police’s DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel released a video on Saturday in which he said, “I was deeply hurt by the comments made by Navjot Singh Sidhu, which shed the poor light on the police personnel. I condemn him on the behalf of the Indian police, Punjab Police, and Chandigarh police. I have also decided to sue Sidhu for his comments. Such comments from a political leader, who represents the state government, are unacceptable.”

“These are the cops who make public follow instructions of political leaders. Without cops, even a rickshaw puller would not obey the instructions of politicians”, the DSP added in the video clip that has gone viral on social media.

DSP Chandel also said that if Sidhu has some complaints about the police, then he should stop taking the huge police protection he carries around. “You have defamed entire Punjab Police force by making such shameful comments,” he said.

Though Sidhu was not available for comments, a close aide said the remarks were made in jest. “It was light banter, he did not mean to insult the men in uniform.”

DSP Chandel, in the video, also recites a poem, asking Sidhu not to drown so much in the colour of power that he forgets the sacrifices of security forces. He said that police forces also have their honour and dignity, and it is important to protect the same.