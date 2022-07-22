scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

DSP mowed down in Nuh: Third accused held

Krishan Kumar, spokesperson, Nuh police, said, “Jabid alias Billa, a resident of Gandwa village in Alwar, Rajasthan, was arrested from village Bibipur in Nuh."

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
July 22, 2022 10:47:19 pm
delhi news live updates july 2022Nuh: Police personnel at the crime scene after DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi was allegedly mowed down to death by the mining mafia at Pachgaon in Nuh district, Haryana, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Three days after Haryana police DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi was allegedly mowed down by a dumper truck during a raid to check illegal mining in Nuh district, police Friday arrested another accused.

Krishan Kumar, spokesperson, Nuh police, said, “Jabid alias Billa, a resident of Gandwa village in Alwar, Rajasthan, was arrested from village Bibipur in Nuh. He was produced in a district court and taken on two days of police remand. We are questioning him on his role in the incident.”

Also read |Nuh DSP killing: At his village, wife asks; can anyone bring my husband back?

A police official, requesting anonymity, said, “Preliminary probe has found that Jabid had provided shelter to the dumper driver Shabbir after the incident. He had come to visit a relative in Nuh today when the crime branch team arrested him.”

Police had earlier arrested two accused, the driver of the dumper truck Shabbir, alias Mittar, and the cleaner of truck Ikkar, both residents of Pachgaon Tauru. SP Nuh Varun Singla said that a preliminary probe had suggested that the arrested persons “had no relation to any organised mafia or a syndicate”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...Premium
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...
Welcome, Madam PresidentPremium
Welcome, Madam President
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...
More from Chandigarh

Nuh police said Thursday that they initiated a massive cordon and search operation in ten villages, during which 36 vehicles were challaned for plying without a number plate, 77 vehicles were impounded for violation of Motor Vehicles Act and 29 vehicles including JCBs, compressor machines, tractor trolleys, Hiwa and dumpers were also seized for violating the Mining Act.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'
INTERVIEW

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Premium
Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson
Opinion

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’

Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

Premium
In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

Aaditya hits road to rally support, says 'good Sena' betrayed

Aaditya hits road to rally support, says 'good Sena' betrayed

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement