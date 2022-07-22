DSP mowed down in Nuh: Third accused held

July 22, 2022 10:47:19 pm
Three days after Haryana police DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi was allegedly mowed down by a dumper truck during a raid to check illegal mining in Nuh district, police Friday arrested another accused.
Krishan Kumar, spokesperson, Nuh police, said, “Jabid alias Billa, a resident of Gandwa village in Alwar, Rajasthan, was arrested from village Bibipur in Nuh. He was produced in a district court and taken on two days of police remand. We are questioning him on his role in the incident.”
A police official, requesting anonymity, said, “Preliminary probe has found that Jabid had provided shelter to the dumper driver Shabbir after the incident. He had come to visit a relative in Nuh today when the crime branch team arrested him.”
Police had earlier arrested two accused, the driver of the dumper truck Shabbir, alias Mittar, and the cleaner of truck Ikkar, both residents of Pachgaon Tauru. SP Nuh Varun Singla said that a preliminary probe had suggested that the arrested persons “had no relation to any organised mafia or a syndicate”.
Nuh police said Thursday that they initiated a massive cordon and search operation in ten villages, during which 36 vehicles were challaned for plying without a number plate, 77 vehicles were impounded for violation of Motor Vehicles Act and 29 vehicles including JCBs, compressor machines, tractor trolleys, Hiwa and dumpers were also seized for violating the Mining Act.
