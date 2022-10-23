Chandigarh: Drunk man thrashes ASI who goes to help after PCR call

A drunk person thrashed a Chandigarh Police Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) when the latter went to assist following a message from the police control room (PCR) Friday night.

The incident took place near Novatel Hotel in Phase 1, Industrial Area. The injured ASI was identified as Gulzar Lal, 50, attached with the PCR. Sources said that the drunk person, a man, who is yet to be identified, is admitted in GMCH 32. He is still under the influence of alcohol. The incident took place around 10 pm. Sources said the man was walking in an inebriated state and was heckling at people on his way.

The man almost bumped against moving vehicles several times and was saved. In the meantime, a passersby called the police control room urging that the man would hurt himself and he needed the assistance. The intention of the caller was to rush him to safety.

ASI Gulzar Lal in his PCR gypsy rushed to the spot and tried to take him to the hospital.

“The man was well built. As the policeman tried to pull him inside the gypsy, he became violent and attacked Lal. He even tore his uniform. Lal received blunt injuries. Later, police from the Industrial Area police station rushed to the spot and took the man to GMCH 32. An FIR was registered against him,” a police officer said. Police said the man will be arrested after being discharged from the hospital.