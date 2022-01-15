Drugs worth Rs 39 crore seized in Punjab since poll code took effect

Enforcement teams have seized valuables worth Rs 40.31 crore in Punjab since the model code of conduct for assembly elections took effect.

Giving details of the recoveries, the state’s chief electoral officer, S Karuna Raju, said on Saturday that surveillance teams had till Friday seized 2.72 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 81 lakh and that enforcement wings recovered psychotropic substances worth Rs 38.93 crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 14 lakh.

The chief electoral officer said that 1,064 areas had been identified as highly sensitive, and 2,222 persons as “probable sources of trouble”. Preventive action against 894 of these people has been initiated, Raju said, adding that similar measures have been taken against another 118 persons.

As many as 2,064 non-bailable warrants have been executed, while 239 more are in process, the election official said. And barricades have been erected on roads at 3,692 places across the state for inspections. The teams enforcing the poll code have also cleared 53,610 public properties and 14,911 private properties of defacement.

While 3,23,102 licensed weapons have been deposited, 20 weapons without licences have been seized.

Almost half of the staff on election duties (49.9 per cent) are double-jabbed against Covid and 84.3 per cent of the staff have got at least one dose of a vaccine.