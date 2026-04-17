Drugs worth Rs 2.02 crore seized in 75 NDPS cases destroyed in Panchkula

The total estimated market value of the seized drugs was pegged at Rs 2,02,83,511. (File Photo)

The Panchkula police on Wednesday claimed that it has destroyed drugs worth over Rs 2.02 crore, which had been seized in 75 cases registered under the NDPS Act between 2022 and 2024.

According to police, the destroyed substances included 800 grams of heroin, 10.3 kg of cannabis (ganja), 1.5 kg of charas, 76.6 kg of poppy husk (chura post), 24.5 kg of opium plants, 2.6 kg of opium, and 1,342 intoxicant tablets and capsules. The total estimated market value of the seized drugs was pegged at Rs 2,02,83,511.

A police official said that the disposal process was carried out in compliance with all legal formalities at a high-temperature incineration facility in Bagwala to ensure complete destruction and eliminate any possibility of reuse.