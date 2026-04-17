Drugs worth Rs 2.02 crore seized in 75 NDPS cases destroyed in Panchkula

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The Panchkula police on Wednesday claimed that it has destroyed drugs worth over Rs 2.02 crore, which had been seized in 75 cases registered under the NDPS Act between 2022 and 2024.
According to police, the destroyed substances included 800 grams of heroin, 10.3 kg of cannabis (ganja), 1.5 kg of charas, 76.6 kg of poppy husk (chura post), 24.5 kg of opium plants, 2.6 kg of opium, and 1,342 intoxicant tablets and capsules. The total estimated market value of the seized drugs was pegged at Rs 2,02,83,511.
A police official said that the disposal process was carried out in compliance with all legal formalities at a high-temperature incineration facility in Bagwala to ensure complete destruction and eliminate any possibility of reuse.
Senior police officials, including DCP Panchkula Srishti Gupta, DCP State Crime Rajneesh, ACP Ajit Singh, and other personnel, were present during the exercise. Local representatives also witnessed the process to ensure transparency.
Panchkula Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj said the action reflects a firm commitment to eradicating drug trafficking and that strict and sustained action against narcotics networks will continue.
DCP Srishti Gupta appealed to the public to share information about drug trafficking, illegal sale, or peddler networks through the MANAS helpline (1933) or drug information helpline numbers 7087081100 and 7087081047, assuring that the identity of informants will be kept confidential.
She also urged families to seek help for individuals struggling with substance abuse instead of concealing the issue, adding that under the campaign “Nasha evam Hinsa Mukt: Mera Gaon, Meri Shaan,” Panchkula police is facilitating treatment, counselling, and rehabilitation services.
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