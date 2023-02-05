‘Got 6 crore people to stop taking drugs’: Out on parole, Dera chief Ram Rahim challenges detractors to purify society of drug menace

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Sunday in a veiled attack on his detractors asked them first to purify society of drug menace and claimed he had got at least six crore people to stop taking drugs.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Sikh organisations have been protesting against the Haryana government for repeatedly releasing on parole the Dera chief, who is serving life imprisonment. The SGPC had said it would go to court challenging his parole.

Addressing his followers from his Baghpat ashram in Uttar Pradesh online, he said, “You people can at least ensure that people of your religion stop taking drugs. We represent people of all faiths, and every religion is good. Still, we have been urging people from all faiths to ensure that people of their respective religions stop taking drugs. The rest of the talks can be done later, but at least first purify the society of this drug menace.

“This is mine, that is yours – can be discussed later. You people think your religion is right. We say that all religions are right, but (you) make people of your religion stop taking drugs. That will be enough,” he added.

Without taking any names, the Dera chief challenged people to come out with the figures of people whom they helped to come out of drug addiction. He added that people are leaving drugs on his appeal and asked NGOs to mention the number of people they convinced to stop taking drugs.

Read now | Online satsang by Ram Rahim at Salabatpura sparks Sikh fury

Last Sunday also, Gurmeet Ram Rahim had addressed his followers from the Bathinda ashram.

The Dera chief, first convicted in August 2017 by a special CBI court in Panchkula, is currently serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples at the Dera’s headquarters in Sirsa. In 2019, Gurmeet and three others were convicted for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati in 2002.

Advertisement

Also read | Amid rising criticism, Dera chief Ram Rahim to address followers of Bathinda on Sunday

In 2021, he received a third conviction along with four others for hatching a conspiracy to kill the Dera’s former manager Ranjit Singh, who was shot dead, also in 2002.

Recently, on January 26, the Dera chief also figured among other convicts who received a remission of 90 days in his sentence. In February 2022, he was provided Z-plus security cover during his 21-day furlough due to a “high-level threat to his life from pro-Khalistani elements”.

He continues to enjoy Z-plus security cover as and when he is allowed to step out of prison.