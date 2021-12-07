Drugs case: State has woken up from its slumber, Punjab counsel tells HC

As the High Court continued its hearing in the high-profile Punjab drugs case, the state counsel told the court that Punjab had woken up from its slumber, indicting the intention at the highest level to take action in the matter.

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, representing the Punjab, submitted that the state government has been lazy in the past and it could have taken action. The Senior Counsel told the bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Sandeep Moudgil that he would urge the state at the highest level to take action.

When the bench observed that the state was not lazy, but in a slumber, the counsel said that it had in fact now woken up.

When the lawyer representing former minister Bikram Majithia sought directions to be made party to the case, the bench made it clear that it was concerned with the larger aspects of case and not allegations against individuals.

The case will now come up for hearing on December 9.