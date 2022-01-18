Drugs case: SAD leader Majithia’s interim protection from arrest extended till Jan 24

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday extended till January 24 the interim protection from arrest granted to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the drugs case registered against him.

The Punjab Police had booked the 46-year-old Majithia under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act last month over his alleged involvement in a drugs case.

Seeking anticipatory bail before the high court, the SAD leader had earlier contended that the current government was targeting him as part of its election strategy.

Majithia had obtained interim relief from arrest in a previous hearing on January 10, when the high court also asked him to join the probe soon.

The bench of Justice Lisa Gill on Tuesday adjourned hearing in the case till January 24.