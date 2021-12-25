Drugs case: Former Moga SSP suspected of collusion is on leave since Sept 24

Punjab Police Service officer Raj Jeet Singh, who was questioned by Punjab Special Task Force chief ADGP Harpreet Sidhu for his alleged complicity with dismissed inspector Inderjit Singh in a drugs case, has been on leave since September 24.

The leave of Raj Jeet, who was serving as Vigilance Bureau Senior Superintendent of Police at Ropar, was sanctioned on September 20, as per official documents accessed by The Indian Express.

This was a day after there was change of guard in Congress government in Punjab with Charanjit Singh Channi replacing Captain Amarinder Singh as Punjab Chief Minister.

Raj Jeet Singh went on leave from September 24, a day before Congress government in Punjab appointed Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as officiating DGP of Punjab (subsequently, incumbent Siddharth Chattopadhyaya replaced Sahota as officiating DGP earlier this month) as then regular DGP Dinkar Gupta proceeded on leave.

Official records show that 29-day earned leave request of Raj Jeet was allowed from September 24 to October 22.

Raj Jeet informed Vigilance Bureau on October 22 that he was advised medical rest for 15 days due to “immense back pain” after he got himself checked at Orthopedic specialist at Mohali Civil Hospital.

Official records show that on October 28 VB sought a report through Mohali Civil Surgeon by appointing a medical board. The report sent by medical board on November 15 justified the medical rest given to Raj Jeet.

In the meantime, on November 7, Raj Jeet was transferred to Punjab police headquarters. A senior Punjab police officer at headquarters said Raj Jeet was “yet to report on duty” and “continues on medical leave”.

Raj Jeet was not available for comment. His mobile number was switched off.

Raj Jeet Singh, the then Moga SSP, had approached Punjab and Haryana High Court to seek transfer of investigations from the STF headed by Harpreet Singh Sidhu, following which the court had ordered to constitute an SIT headed by Chattopadhyaya to look into the allegations of Raj Jeet’s complicity with Inspector Inderjit Singh.

Punjab Advocate General Deepinder Singh Patwalia, in his opinion on December 1 , as mentioned in the FIR said, “Past laxity in dealing with the issue has accentuated the problem.”

Patwalia referred to developments in the court where Inspector Inderjit Singh was said to be allegedly found to be in collusion with drug traffickers and was “closely associated to then Moga SSP Raj Jeet Singh”.

‘Majithia’s security detail being enquired about his location’

On Friday, a Mohali court dismissed Majithia’s bail application in drugs case, Punjab deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa who holds Home Affairs portfolio said, “His (Majithia’s) security had been asked to present him [before the police].”

Randhawa added, “Raids are one [to nab Majithia].”