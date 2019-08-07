Drugs case accused kills self at Samrala police station with cop’s gun

A man arrested in a drugs case allegedly shot himself dead using the service weapon of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) inside Samrala police station Tuesday.

The ASI, who has been suspended, will face a departmental inquiry, said Khanna SSP Gursharandeep Singh. A judicial probe has also been initiated.

Police said that the deceased, identified as Nardeep Singh (47), was arrested after 70 pills of banned sedatives along with 40 gm of a narcotic powder were recovered from him on Monday. They also claimed he was a quack who used to run a small clinic at his village, Majli Kalan, in Samrala, and there had been reports of him distributing pills and other drugs to addicts.

“He was arrested at a check-point and kept in lock-up overnight. On Tuesday morning, the investigating officer in the case, ASI Rajinder Singh, was recording his statement as he was to be presented in court. The ASI left his service weapon (a 9 mm pistol) in the drawer and went out of the room for some work. He (Nardeep) took out the weapon and shot himself in the head. He died on the spot,” said Khanna SP (Investigation) Jasvir Singh.

The SP added that Nardeep had been booked on Monday under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

On Tuesday, Nardeep’s family protested outside Samrala police station, demanding that ASI Rajinder Singh and SHO Inspector Sukhvir Singh be booked for murder. Paramjit Kaur, Nardeep’s wife, alleged that her husband was murdered. The protest was called off three hours later, when police declared that a judicial probe will be conducted in the case.

Khanna SSP Gursharandeep Singh said that ASI Rajinder Singh has been suspended for negligence, and that further action would be taken on the basis of the judicial probe report.