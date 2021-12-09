Drugs case AAP: Secret deal between Channi and Sukhbir on Majithia

AAP Punjab co-incharge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal held a secret meeting to enter into a “deal” to save Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the drugs case.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Chadha accused Channi of having a secret meeting with Sukhbir Singh Badal at a farm house after the Punjab government was reprimanded by the HC in the very case. “During the meeting, a deal was reached between the two leaders that the Channi government would arrest Bikram Singh Majithia, a senior leader of Akali Dal, by making a very weak case, so that he could get bail from the court the very next day”. Chadha alleged that this information has been given to him by a senior police officer of Punjab Police.

Chadha alleged that Majithia’s arrest would be made on such weak grounds that the Akali leader would definitely get bail within 24 hours. He alleged that Channi would misuse the Punjab Police to file false cases against Majithia then help him to get bail too. “Channi will deliberately do a drama of arresting him to deceit the people of Punjab. A few days ago, Punjab’s Transport Minister Raja Warring did the same drama by seizing Badal’s buses with an army of cameras to fool the public. But the very next day, the court ordered the release of all the buses. This time the CM himself is going to do something similar for the Badals and Akali Dal,” he said.

Chadda said that Channi and Sukhbir Badal have a long-standing relationship. “Many years back Channi, accused in the ‘Ludhiana City Center Scam’ had gone to meet Sukhbir Singh Badal to save his brother. This has been confirmed by the Akali Dal MLAs themselves in the Punjab Assembly,” he said.

When asked to name the police officer who gave him the information, Chadha refused to do so. He said this could endanger the life of the officer involved.