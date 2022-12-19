scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Drugs being sold outside schools, say children at festival event

Over 1,500 children from various schools assembled at the Capitol Complex, Chandigarh

Don Bosco Navjeevan Centre, Don Bosco, Don Bosco School, Federation of Child Parliaments, Chandigarh Urban Festival, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsSome other children asked what if a child is raped and her parents suppress the matter. They also questioned dummy admissions in schools and why the education department wasn’t preventing these.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The second edition of the annual meet of The Federation of Child Parliaments witnessed active participation from the students of Don Bosco Navjeevan Centre (DBNC) and from several other schools and marginalised areas of Chandigarh as part of the Chandigarh Urban Festival here on Sunday.

Over 1,500 children from various government and private schools assembled at the Capitol Complex, Chandigarh, and raised an array of questions, including the sale of drugs outside schools. During the panel discussion, the students pointed out that  drugs are being sold near schools premises and asked what  measures the Chandigarh Administration is taking to stop this sale.

Some other children asked what if a child is raped and her parents suppress the matter. They also questioned dummy admissions in schools and why the education department wasn’t preventing these.

How to prevent cyber crime among children  and why marks are given more importance than other talents of the children were among the other questions posed by children.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
For Argentina, a win more than football: Messi & Co. give compatriots...Premium
For Argentina, a win more than football: Messi & Co. give compatriots...
Hooch deaths: A policy failure foretold, Nitish Kumar caught in a trapPremium
Hooch deaths: A policy failure foretold, Nitish Kumar caught in a trap
Fifa World Cup final: A look at Lionel Messi’s legacy and compariso...Premium
Fifa World Cup final: A look at Lionel Messi’s legacy and compariso...
West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher s...Premium
West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher s...
More from Chandigarh

The event was supported by the Chandigarh Administration as well as many individual sponsors. Father Reji Tom, director of DBNC, thanked the organisers of the Chandigarh Urban Festival for putting in multiple efforts to make the event successful.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 01:42:21 am
Next Story

Messi and his mother share emotional moment after Argentina win World Cup

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close