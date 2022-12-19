Drugs being sold outside schools, say children at festival event

The second edition of the annual meet of The Federation of Child Parliaments witnessed active participation from the students of Don Bosco Navjeevan Centre (DBNC) and from several other schools and marginalised areas of Chandigarh as part of the Chandigarh Urban Festival here on Sunday.

Over 1,500 children from various government and private schools assembled at the Capitol Complex, Chandigarh, and raised an array of questions, including the sale of drugs outside schools. During the panel discussion, the students pointed out that drugs are being sold near schools premises and asked what measures the Chandigarh Administration is taking to stop this sale.

Some other children asked what if a child is raped and her parents suppress the matter. They also questioned dummy admissions in schools and why the education department wasn’t preventing these.

How to prevent cyber crime among children and why marks are given more importance than other talents of the children were among the other questions posed by children.

The event was supported by the Chandigarh Administration as well as many individual sponsors. Father Reji Tom, director of DBNC, thanked the organisers of the Chandigarh Urban Festival for putting in multiple efforts to make the event successful.