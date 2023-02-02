Drugs being sold at grocery stores, Punjab govt must seek Centre help: Gov Purohit

Once again flagging the issue of drug menace, especially in the border areas of Punjab, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit Wednesday reiterated that the contraband has permeated into schools and is “available like grocery items” at general stores.

Purohit also asked the AAP government to seek Centre’s help to check the menace. “It is a matter of worry. It is not the question of adults only. Drugs have entered schools and children are getting addicted. Parents are feeling helpless. Some children get addicted to the extent that they start stealing in their homes. They get trapped in clutches of gangs who are dominating,” Purohit said in Pathankot.

The governor, who is on a two-day tour of border villages, said villagers say drugs are available at general stores. “Situation is such that if we go to villages, locals say drugs are available like grocery items at general stores. Police might not be aware but villagers know. They told me,” Purohit said while interacting with media in Pathankot and Amritsar.

He was accompanied by Chief Secretary V K Janjua and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. “Punjab Chief Secretary and Director General of Police are with me. We need to do something. Even the Centre has responsibility to tackle this. If Punjab government is lacking in something, then it must ask for help from the Centre. This should not be taken lightly, we have to stop it at all costs,” he added.

Expressing concern, he said, “Had it been a small thing, would I have been going and touring districts. I say this on their face that the police department is also affected. The jails are not in their control. There is a need for lot of improvement. They put them (criminals) in jails and from there they control the mafia…,” he said.

The governor also asked DGP Gaurav Yadav to remove the “black sheep” from the police department who are having a connivance with drug peddlers.

With the governor and the Aam Aadmi Party government being involved in a squabble in the past over some issues, Purohit, in response to a question, said, “Tell me a single example if I have told anything to government which is not according to the Constitution”.

“To protect Constitution, under which I have taken oath, is governor’s responsibility. If any work is not according to Constitution, then I tell the government you are doing wrong. Is anything wrong in that? Is this politics?” he asked. “My visit is not to blame anyone,” he said while praising administration and BSF of making drug seizures.

He said Pakistan was using drugs in its proxy war against India and carrying out smuggling of contraband through drones. “Pakistan cannot dare to fight us directly, so using drones and smuggling they are sending these things here,” he said.

Purohit said that he has been in constant touch with the people of villages along the Indo-Pak border. In addition to 12 villages adjacent to border, security committees have been formed in 44 villages in Pathankot.

The governor said that people of border areas need to be aware.

“I had talked of forming security committees (in border areas) in an earlier meeting. Officials have told me many security committees have been formed, but we need to strengthen these committees. There is a need to create a mass awareness drive in the six districts along the border. If villagers are made aware then the youth of Punjab can be saved from addiction. It is the need of the hour that we should be vigilant towards the security of the state,” he said.

The governor had in September last year visited border areas and at that time too he had expressed concern over the drug menace. He had then also issued directions to officials to keep a close vigil over illegal mining near the border.

During his two-day programme, the governor is visiting Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Fazilka and Ferozepur during which he will interact with sarpanches and other prominent local residents of the districts and take feedback from people on problems being faced by them.

