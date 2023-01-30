scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Man arrested for drug smuggling, 5 kg heroin seized

Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment of drugs was pushed by Pakistan-based smugglers using a drone, Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said.

punjab drug smuggling news, indian expressA man was arrested for his alleged involvement in drug smuggling and seized 5 kg of heroin and Rs 12.15 lakh cash from his possession. (File Representational Photo)
Punjab Police’s counter-intelligence wing in Amritsar arrested a man on Sunday for his alleged involvement in drug smuggling and seized 5 kg of heroin and Rs 12.15 lakh cash from his possession.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment of drugs was pushed by Pakistan-based smugglers using a drone, Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said. The arrested accused have been identified as Rashpal Singh alias Pala, a resident of Kakkar village.

Teams of the counter-intelligence (CI) wing, carried out the special operation and successfully arrested the accused when he was on the way to deliver the drug consignment to the buyer after receiving payment from some other party, the DGP said. “In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, CI Amritsar arrested Rashpal,” Yadav tweeted.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 07:43 IST
