Drug smuggler falls in Punjab Police net with 55 kg opium

Punjab Police Tuesday arrested a drug smuggler after recovering 55 kg opium from his possession during a special checking near Kartarpur in Jalandhar district.

The police identified the smuggler as Yudhvir Singh alias Yodha, a resident of Devidaspur village in Jandiala Guru, Amritsar. Yudhvir was proclaimed offender and wanted in various NDPS cases, as per the police. The police also recovered an SUV from the accused.

Punjab Officiating Director General of Police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, in a written statement, said, “Under an ongoing special drive against drugs, the CIA Wing of Jalandhar Rural Police had conducted a Naka on the Kartarpur-Kishanpura Road. During checking, the police team stopped the car being driven by Yudhvir and recovered 55 kg of opium from his possession. However, Yudhvir’s accomplice, identified as Palwinder Singh alias Sunny of Amritsar, managed to flee the spot.”

Sahota added, “During preliminary investigation, Yudhvir revealed that he had received the consignment through notorious drug smuggler Navpreet Singh alias Nav, a native of Vajir Bhullar village in Beas, who is presently residing abroad. Yudhvir revealed that Nav, while sitting abroad, has been supplying large amounts of refined drugs, mainly opium and heroin, in Punjab through his aides.”

The DGP further said, “Nav has been facing various criminal cases under the NDPS Act and is also wanted in Phillaur’s Chintu murder case. Recently, Nav’s name appeared in a case where a 300-kg heroin consignment was recovered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.”

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act at Kartarpur Police Station Tuesday.