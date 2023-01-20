scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
‘Drug peddler’, out on bail, involved in Chandigarh man’s murder: Police

Chandigarh: 23-year-old Sahil was stabbed to death on Wednesday night in Sector 38 when he had come to attend a ‘qawwali’ programme along with his friends.

a yellow do not cross crime scene tapeSahil, the victim, was stabbed to death during a ‘qawwali’ programme around 10.30 pm following a verbal altercation with a group. (Representational image via Unsplash)
'Drug peddler', out on bail, involved in Chandigarh man's murder: Police
One of the suspects involved in the murder of a 23-year-old man in Sector 38 during a religious programme Wednesday night was earlier arrested for drug peddling in Mauli Jagran last year and was out on bail, police said.

Sahil was stabbed to death during a ‘qawwali’ programme around 10.30 pm following a verbal altercation with a group. The assailants escaped from the spot.

The suspect along with two others was identified following the statements of Sahil’s friends, who also knew the suspects, officials said.

The victim, who was grievously injured in the stomach, was rushed to a nearby private clinic and later referred to PGI Chandigarh where the doctors declared him dead.

The deceased, who had recently quit his job at a private company, is survived by a younger brother, Aniket, 19.

Sector 39 police registered a case of murder against unknown persons based on the statement of Sahil’s uncle, Binni.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 11:18 IST
