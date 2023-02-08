Drug peddler held after chase in Ludhiana, rounds fired

The Ludhiana rural police in Punjab arrested an alleged drug peddler in an encounter late on Tuesday after a Bollywood-style chase across Jagraon town. The police said they also had to open fire to burst the tyre of the vehicle of the accused, who injured at least three commuters while speeding in his vehicle.

Jagraon Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satinder Singh Virk said that the CIA wing had received a tip-off about Jagtar (26), a Phillaur resident, coming to Jagraon to supply heroin. A trap was set to nab him but he crashed into the barricades at the checkpoints and sped away in his vehicle. However, police kept chasing him before he was finally held near Sherpur railway tracks by a police team led by CIA Inspector Navdeep Bhatti.

DSP Virk further said that on the way, the accused injured at least three commuters who have been admitted to the hospital. “A cyclist, an autorickshaw driver and a car driver were injured after the accused banged his vehicle into them. Their medical check-ups are being conducted,” said the officer.

“The police team fired twice, once in the air and then to burst the tyre of his vehicle. After his vehicle’s tyre was deflated, he stopped and was nabbed,” said DSP Virk, adding that three FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were already registered against the accused in Jalandhar and Ludhiana districts.

“We have recovered 50 gm heroin from him. Further investigation is under progress. It is yet to be checked if he was arrested previously or not,” said the DSP, adding that a fresh FIR was being registered at Jagraon city police station.