Drug over dose death: Chandigarh court acquits two from charges of culpable homicide

The district court of Chandigarh acquitted two city residents in a case of drug over dose death of their 19-year-old friend, in 2017.

Advertising

The accused, Manveer Malhotra a resident of Sector 21 and Gagandeep Singh of Sector 20, have been acquitted from section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201(causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code, by the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rajesh Sharma.

As per the prosecution, the matter came to light on June 18, 2017, when the decomposed body of 19-year old Anirudh of Sector 20, son of a Chandigarh police constable, was found in a gorge from near Nada Sahib, Panchkula, on June 18, after four days the victim had been missing from his residence.

The victim Anirudh had been gone missing from his house on June 14 and his father, Constable Rajesh Kumar, lodged a DDR of missing person at Sector 19 police station on June 18.

Advertising

The complainant, Rajesh Kumar, had alleged that that Anirudh had gone along with Manveer and other friends to sell a cell phone in the market around 6.30 pm on June 14 and never returned back. He further alleged that Anirudh’s Cell phone was working till late night hours of June 14 but it was switched off on June 15.

Later, the police learnt during investigation that Anirudh, Manveer and two other friends of both of them were together on June 14, and had consumed some narcotic substance when suddenly the condition of Anirudh deteriorated. As per Police, Manveer had then rushed Anirudh to a local chemist to get some medicines but did not find it and later dumped the body of Anirudh near Nada Sahib.

Acting in the matter, the FIR was registered at Sector 19 police station and accused Manveer was arrested.

During the trial, Advocate NK Nanda, defence counsel argued that the accused were falsely implicated, as it was never proved by the Prosecution that the drug over dose was given by the accused persons.