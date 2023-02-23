scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

Drug menace: Shah to launch yatra in Punjab

BJP Punjab state president Ashwani Sharma, organisation general secretary Srimanthari Srinivasulu, co-in-charge Narendra Singh Raina and state general secretary Bikramjit Singh Cheema were also present.

Punjab BJP in-charge Vijay Rupani confirmed Shah's visit to the state next month. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Drug menace: Shah to launch yatra in Punjab
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in March will launch a state-level yatra against drug menace in Punjab. The yatra will be kicked off from Amritsar.
Punjab BJP in-charge Vijay Rupani confirmed Shah’s visit to the state next month.

A zonal meeting of the BJP was held at a private hotel in Amritsar on Wednesday. The meeting, attended by Rupani and office-bearers of seven districts, was presided over by BJP Tarn Taran district president Harjit Singh Sandhu.

BJP Punjab state president Ashwani Sharma, organisation general secretary Srimanthari Srinivasulu, co-in-charge Narendra Singh Raina and state general secretary Bikramjit Singh Cheema were also present.

In his address, Rupani said, “The BJP is planning a ‘Nasha Mukti Yatra’ in villages and cities of 117 assembly constituencies of Punjab to save the youth of the state from drug abuse and to make them aware of the ill effects of drug addiction. The yatra will start from Amritsar.”

“The BJP is well aware of the situation on the ground – be it the problem of drugs, unemployment, brain drain, or the law and order situation in Punjab for that matter. The party is constantly in touch with the people and is trying to solve these issues by discussing things with them. The public has full faith that only the BJP can solve the problems of the state. The people of Punjab are already feeling cheated and have made up their mind to defeat the AAP in the coming parliamentary elections.”

Also Read
punjab gun culture
Punjab’s craze for gun: Close to 3.5 lakh civilians own arm licence in state
cbi raids
Punjab: CBI raids houses of 2 SKM leaders in connection to multi-crore FC...
chandigarh police stations, indian express
Sector 11 deemed best police station for 2022 by MHA
chandigarh, parking lot news, indian express
Chandigarh civic body takes over operations of 87 parking lots in city

Ashwani Sharma said, “Seeing the speed with which the BJP is gaining ground in Punjab, the other parties are horrified. Today people from rural areas are joining the party in hordes. People can envision a strong and bright future for them if the reins are in the hands of the BJP. The people of Punjab are upset with the AAP government, the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and now their only hope is from the BJP.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 04:13 IST
Next Story

Noted dancer Kanak Rele, who gave academic status to Mohiniyattam, dies

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close