Drug menace: Shah to launch yatra in Punjab

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in March will launch a state-level yatra against drug menace in Punjab. The yatra will be kicked off from Amritsar.

Punjab BJP in-charge Vijay Rupani confirmed Shah’s visit to the state next month.

A zonal meeting of the BJP was held at a private hotel in Amritsar on Wednesday. The meeting, attended by Rupani and office-bearers of seven districts, was presided over by BJP Tarn Taran district president Harjit Singh Sandhu.

BJP Punjab state president Ashwani Sharma, organisation general secretary Srimanthari Srinivasulu, co-in-charge Narendra Singh Raina and state general secretary Bikramjit Singh Cheema were also present.

In his address, Rupani said, “The BJP is planning a ‘Nasha Mukti Yatra’ in villages and cities of 117 assembly constituencies of Punjab to save the youth of the state from drug abuse and to make them aware of the ill effects of drug addiction. The yatra will start from Amritsar.”

“The BJP is well aware of the situation on the ground – be it the problem of drugs, unemployment, brain drain, or the law and order situation in Punjab for that matter. The party is constantly in touch with the people and is trying to solve these issues by discussing things with them. The public has full faith that only the BJP can solve the problems of the state. The people of Punjab are already feeling cheated and have made up their mind to defeat the AAP in the coming parliamentary elections.”

Ashwani Sharma said, “Seeing the speed with which the BJP is gaining ground in Punjab, the other parties are horrified. Today people from rural areas are joining the party in hordes. People can envision a strong and bright future for them if the reins are in the hands of the BJP. The people of Punjab are upset with the AAP government, the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and now their only hope is from the BJP.”