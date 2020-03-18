Huge contraband recoveries show efficiency of enforcement agencies: STF chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu

A sum of Rs 4.11 crore has also been recovered from accused in the NDPS cases. During the past three years, 112 police personnel involved in drug-related offences have been arrested in 82 cases relating to the NDPS Act. (Representational Image) A sum of Rs 4.11 crore has also been recovered from accused in the NDPS cases. During the past three years, 112 police personnel involved in drug-related offences have been arrested in 82 cases relating to the NDPS Act. (Representational Image)

The STF was formed three years ago. What has changed as far as drug problem in Punjab is concerned since then?

The Special Task Force has implemented the Comprehensive Action against Drug Abuse (CADA) strategy formulated by the state government effectively. It has three main elements of Enforcement-Deaddiction-Prevention to tackle drug problem.

The enforcement of drug laws by the state police and the STF has resulted in registration of 34,442 cases with arrest of 43,218 persons and recovery of 1,316 kg of heroin, 1,444 kg of opium, 1,19,972 kg of poppy husk and more than 2.65 crore capsules and pills in the period from March 14, 2017 to March 8, 2020.

A sum of Rs 4.11 crore has also been recovered from accused in the NDPS cases. During the past three years, 112 police personnel involved in drug-related offences have been arrested in 82 cases relating to the NDPS Act. Punjab is among a few states in the country, in which advisory board under PIT NDPS (Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act has been notified with a detaining authority to implement its provisions. Reports of active drug traffickers are being prepared under PIT NDPS Act for submission to detaining authority.

Out special efforts focus on border districts, villages, townships and localities found having high drug use and peddling. Legal provisions are being used for forfeiture of property of drug smugglers after conducting financial investigations into the assets acquired by the arrested persons. Property worth Rs 67.17 crore of drug traffickers has been seized by competent authority from 2017 to 2019. There have been continuous efforts to reduce demand and focus on bringing drug users into treatment net, which has reduced the dependence of 3.7 lakh drug users undergoing treatment at various de-addiction facilities in the state.

What is the roadmap ahead?

The STF is constantly evaluating the application of the CADA strategy and some proposals are under active consideration of the government. Punjab Chief Minister (Captain Amarinder Singh) has announced the government’s intent to bring in a new legislation which will cover Enforcement, De-addiction and Prevention to fill up existing gaps in the NDPS Act, 1985 and Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The state Home Department has already submitted a proposal to the Government of India for amending the NDPS Act in order to reduce the commercial quantity of heroin from the existing 250 gm to 25 gm. The state government is considering a special programme for focused development of identified drug hotspots. This involves improving infrastructure to better the quality of life, rejuvenate the area and also improve civic amenities such as parks, street lighting, CCTV coverage etc. We are re-energising the DAPO programme at mohalla, ward and village level by making District Mission Teams (DMTs), Sub Divisional Mission Teams (SDMTs) and cluster co-ordinators more proactive and improving integration of all stake holders in the prevention programme to increase its efficiency. We are focusing on use of provisions under 64-A of NDPS Act for decongesting criminal justice system and enabling drug users to avail of opportunity to undergo treatment rather than incarceration. The reach and accessibility of Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) programme is being expanded by introducing OOAT clinics/extension OOAT clinics at suitable locations amongst 400 Rural Health Centers that are presently functioning across the state. A proposal for a pilot project regarding dispensation through mobile dispensaries at suitable intervals and locations is being considered. A proposal for using Naltrexone in order to support ‘the weaning’ off process has been forwarded to the Health Department by the STF. A proposal for introduction of Naloxone for preventing deaths due to drug over dose including training of related staff, victims of drug abuse and peer support groups has already been forwarded to the Health Department by the STF.

Drug mafia continues to remain undeterred. There have been large recoveries for instance 532 kg from Attari ICP last year by Customs and 194 kg this year by the STF. What do you say on this?

The recovery of these huge quantities is sign of efficiency of enforcement agency and is a positive event. This shows that the enforcement agencies are tackling drug trafficking at all levels including street-level trafficking, medium-level trafficking and international drug cartels.

While number of NDPS cases registered in Punjab is more than other states, but conviction rate is less. Your take.

The conviction rate was 67.6 per cent in 2017, 58.7 per cent in 2018 and 64.1 per cent in 2019. It came down temporarily in 2018 due to some legal reasons, but later improved. The STF is regularly issuing guidelines to enforcement agencies to get better results.

In many cases, district police fail to present challans in courts in NDPS Act cases by stipulated period and in the top level meeting it was also discussed that accountability be fixed and action be taken against concerned officials. What steps are being taken in this regard.

The STF has already taken effective steps to ensure that challans are presented in time and clear instructions have been issued. As regards commercial quantity cases of heroin, default bail due to late challan was given in 20 cases in 2017, 12 in 2018, seven in 2019 and three in 2020. This shows that system has improved due to consistent monitoring and evaluation.

“Magnitude of Substance Use 2019” report says there are 7.2 lakh persons in Punjab who need help for opioid-related problems and several more hooked to other substances. The number of addicts being treated at government and private centres is not even 50 per cent of the total. What is being done to bring remaining addicts to treatment facilities?

As per the quoted report, the 7.2 lakh persons mentioned are not all addicts and many are harmful users. In the same report, the dependents constitute 1.28 per cent of the population which come approximately to 3.52 lakh taking the 2011 Census. The government has already implemented a robust model of de-addiction treatment and it is being expanded further to rural health centers for ensuring better reach and availability of medication near the village/ward/mohalla, where the person needing help resides. As stated earlier, the DAPO program is being reenergised. To convince the remaining victims of drug abuse to enter the treatment programme, the state government employees who have not enrolled as DAPOs are now being motivated to do so and assist in facilitating the treatment of maximum number of victims of drug abuse.

