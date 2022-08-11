Drug-menace issue rocks assembly, Vij vows action

August 11, 2022 5:53:26 am
The issue of increasing drug-menace across Haryana’s various districts rocked House on last day of Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s monsoon session on Wednesday. The issue was raised in a Calling attention motion moved by INLD’s MLA Abhay Chautala and several other opposition MLAs who attacked the ruling BJP-JJP coalition pointing out figures indicating multi-fold increase in cases of drug-abuse across all districts.
Citing the figures of 2021, Abhay Chautala said, “In 2021, approximately 95863 persons reported at the OPD meant to treat drug-patients. Of these, 28283 were women. Of all these people who visited OPDs, 2765 were admitted. At least 11 districts including Sirsa, Hisar, Fatehabad, Rohtak, Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Sonipat, Panchkula and Nuh have become drug-dens. I had written a letter to chief minister in 2019 apprising him in detail about the drug-trafficking across Haryana. Till date, I had not received any reply on that. NCRB’s data reveal that from 2014 till date, 329 persons have died due to drugs in Haryana. In the last one year, 33 people have lost their lives only in Sirsa. All these deceased were 18-30 year old”.
Abhay also demanded that the state government should give the independent charge of the Narcotics Control Bureau to an IPS officer. He also pointed out that 178 posts are yet lying vacant in Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau. Abhay also mentioned about a factory in Yamunanagar and alleged that party-drugs were being manufactured in that factory.
Replying to the issues raised by opposition MLAs, home-cum-health minister Anil Vij said, “Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau set up in August 2020 has imparted training to the Investigating Officers of all districts Anti-Narcotics Cells as well as Investigating Officers of the Bureau regarding seizure of property of culprits under NDPS Act and PIT NDPS Act. As a result of which, properties worth Rs. 25,09,21,300.48 have been attached and seizure of property worth Rs. 6,82,94,967.89 is under process”.
Admitting that government was aware of problem of drug-trafficking and drug-abuse, Vij said, “We are addressing the problem with a three-pronged strategy of reduction in the supply of narcotic substances, illicit drugs, dependence on drug management; treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts; drug abuse prevention/demand reduction”.
